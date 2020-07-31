Crunchyroll: streaming anime to watch in August 2020

Share it:

In the first week of July, we could see the long-awaited The God of High School, new anime Crunchyroll Originals that since its announcement has managed to attract the attention of the spectators: a battle shonen full of adrenaline, created by the studio MAP. In July, in addition to other titles produced by Crunchyroll, the second season of Re: Zero.

Although in the previous months the on demand platform announced the series that would make up the schedule for the summer season, some had not yet been presented: the curiosity to find out what the missing titles were was high. We didn't have to wait long, because in the first days of July the remaining productions that will keep us company during the summer were presented. Let's see in more detail what are the new simulcast titles that debuted in July on Crunchyroll, in addition to those already announced, to be recovered and followed in August.

Monster Girl Doctor (July 4)

Monster Girl Doctor is a fantasy with ecchi elements set in the city of lindworm, a place where creatures of all species and humans manage to live together without problems. Here he lives Glenn, a young career doctor who works in the monster women clinic together with his assistant Sapphee, one my.

As a doctor, the protagonist will have to extricate himself from the marriage proposals of wounded centaurs, suture the delicate golems, put his hands in the gills of mermaids, help harpies to lay eggs, touch every single scale of dragons, and take care of other creatures. Glenn does everything necessary for the health of his patients.

Monster Girl Doctor is the adaptation of the light novel designed by Z-ton and written by Origuchi Yoshino. The emerging animation studio Arvo Animation has entrusted the direction to Yoshiaki Iwasaki, former director of Love Hina.

The first episode of Monster Girl Doctor was previewed in streaming on July 4th, arrived in simulcast on Crunchyroll, but on Japanese television stations it only debuted on July 12th. The streaming resumed from July 19, with the second episode, thus catching up with the airing of the television version.

Umayon (July 7)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby is the animated transposition of the eponymous mobile video game developed by Cygames. Uma Musume Pretty Derby is set in a parallel world in which the most important race horses of a time (really existed) can be reborn with the appearance of horse-girls: human-looking girls, but with ears, tail, resistance and speed of a horse.

The best of them can aspire to enroll in school Tracen Academy of Tokyo, with the hope of being able to gain fame and fortune by becoming both racehorse girls and idols.

The protagonist is the high school Special Week, which recently joined Tracen to keep the promise made to her mother to become the best girl-horse in Japan. While he is heading to the academy, Special Week stops at the running track and is fascinated by the style of Silence Suzuka: therefore, he decides to compete in his own team.

Although the anime of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, made by P.A. Works, the alternative spin-off and chibi has just arrived on the platform, not yet available on Crunchyroll Italia Umayon, taken from yonkoma (short comic strip) of Jet Kuma. Umayon's protagonists are the same as in the main series and each episode, lasting about 3 minutes, will tell short stories of daily life that will involve them.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime OAD (July 8)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, arrived in Italy with the title Slime life, is a light novel by Fuse is Mitz Vah, which quickly conquered readers, so much so that a manga was created (published in Italy by Star Comics editions) and an anime from the studio 8bit. When animated transposition debuted in 2018, Vita da Slime became one of the most popular isekai of the year.

Satoru Mikami he is a state worker like many, who is happy with his life, despite being monotonous and has not yet managed to find love. Fate, however, has something different in store for him: he is assassinated after leaving the office. Just before he died he heard a voice listing a series of orders, apparently insignificant.

Satoru awakens to a new world in one's body slime and discovers that he has the ability to devour anything, to take on the appearance and replicate his skills. At the beginning of his journey, the protagonist accidentally stumbles upon Veldra, the Storm Dragon, sealed 300 years earlier for burning a city to ashes.

After entering into confidence with the creature, the slime decides to release it; to return the favor, the dragon gives it a new look and name Limur Tempest. With finally human features, Limur embarks on a journey to learn more about the fantasy world in which he finds himself.

At the end of the first season of Vita da Slime, the 8bit animation studio created a series of 5 OVA with unpublished stories: at the moment only 4 DVDs were distributed (OAD stands for Original Animation DVD) attached with the manga volumes from 13 to 16, the last of which was released on 8 July; the fifth OVA is expected to debut together with the new volume on November 27th.

The five new stories could cheer up the expectation of the second season of Vita da Slime: originally the first part was scheduled for this October, while the second was due to debut in April 2021; but the first half will be distributed in January 2021 and the second half in July 2021.