Crunchyroll lists five Webtoons that are expected to become anime, what's your choice?

August 16, 2020
Crunchyroll is trying to revolutionize the world of anime, and to do so has recently struck a deal with some studios to kick off the production of animated adaptations based on Webtoon, digital comics published on the Korean site of the same name. Today, the official website indicated 5 works that deserve to receive an adaptation.

Crunchyroll's choices include fairly recent works, such as Love Advice from the Great Duke of Hell, Purple Hyacinth, Lookism, Let's Play and one of the most famous comics of the portal, the much talked about unordinary. For the latter there has often been talk of an anime adaptation, and in recent times some rumors seem to have increased the chances of seeing the series on the small screen.

Clearly there are many Webtoons deserving of an adaptation, and Crunchyroll has recently managed to encourage the production of some of the most appreciated works of all, such as Tower of God, God of High School is Noblesse. However, there are only eight Crunchyroll Originals, but considering that the site has already confirmed that a second installment of adaptations will be revealed in 2021, this request could also represent a way to test the waters and discover the preferences of fans.

Even if it's not a Webtoon, the most requested animated series by users is certainly Leveling only, a Korean comic that apparently could soon receive the much-needed adaptation. Another important work, Sweet Home, has instead obtained an adaptation (live-action or animated) produced by Netflix well in advance.

What do you think of it? Which work would you like to see animated? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

