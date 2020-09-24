Crunchyroll Italia unveils all the autumn releases, including Jujutsu Kaisen and Noblesse

Summer has officially come to an end and Crunchyroll Italia certainly wasted no time, unveiling all the innovations planned for autumn 2020 well in advance. The last season brought with it giants of the caliber of Re: Zero 2, The God of High School e Food Wars 5, but apparently the next few months will not be far behind.

Let’s start by saying that The Attack of the Giants 4, present in the Crunchyroll USA, UK and many other European countries schedule, will not be available on Crunchyroll Italia. The release date remains set for next 7 December, and most likely the Italian distributor will be VVVVID.

Among the best of the best of the fall season, Crunchyroll Italia confirms the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen (simulcast from October 2), Noblesse (simulcast from October 7), the fifth OAD of Vita da Slime (November 11) and the new original anime Onyx Equinox (simulcast from November 21st). In addition to these four souls, they will be broadcast later this year too IDOLiSH7 Second Beat!, Katana Maidens –Tomoshibi, IwaKakeru! Sport Climbing Girls, the singular With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun and the highly anticipated Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You (simulcast in October). These last five series do not yet feature a release date.

Among the novelties there will therefore be nine souls, four of which will be simulcast with Japan. Among the great returns instead we will have Shadowverse (every Tuesday at 12:00), Black Clover (every Tuesday at 12:30),ONE PIECE (every Saturday at 4:00), Major 2nd (every Saturday at 13:00), Digimon Adventure (every Sunday at 4:30 am) e Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (to be announced).

What do you think of it? What will you follow this season? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! To take a look at the Crunchyroll announcement instead, you can click the link found below.