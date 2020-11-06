Crunchyroll, General Manager reveals: “Hollywood can’t do what we do”

During the years Crunchyroll has established itself more and more in the international anime market, even going so far as to produce projects herself such as the recent success of Tower of God. Recently, the General Manager of the company took an interview for Variety to take stock of the situation.

After the big rumors about Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll, Johanne Waage, general manager of the American giant, explained to readers of Variety the great influence of the anime market, a sector that is growing globally, also thanks to Warner Media, the group to which the company is part:

“Warner has had relationships with animation for many years, they have many great characters and they are even aware of where the anime comes from.”.

After that, she turned to HBO Max, which has among other things a small section dedicated to Crunchyroll, showing all its excitement of working alongside the great HBO titles. He then added:

“Co-production partners need to be especially mindful of any suggestions. Adding or removing certain things can maximize viewers in a given territory. We already have 150 marketers around the world who know their local market perfectly well. . And that’s why Hollywood studios can’t do what we do. “

Finally, the article concluded with a brief statement by the director who wanted to specify how much the anime market is not a fad. And you, instead, what do you think of his words? Let us know with a comment below.