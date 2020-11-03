Crunchyroll: Fans Concern About Sony Purchase

Following the recent news, which would seem to confirm the purchase of Crunchyroll on the part of Sony, the users of the American streaming platform are worried. Let’s see why.

We also recently talked about the purchase, involving the giant Sony and the Crunchyroll streaming platform, which has shocked the world of anime. Fans are worried from this news for several reasons that we try to collect in this article.

The the first reason is censorship. Several times, in fact, we have already seen Sony censor the content of its video games, this leads fans to think that there is no reason why, even with the fact that they own a large number of animated products, the multinational should not cut the content of their souls according to their own policy. In particular, they can be identified 2 types of censorship that concern users: the first concerns the more or less erotic-looking scenes which could be strongly reduced, while the second is related to translations. In fact, it would seem that, in the United States, Funimation, a company already in possession of Sony that holds the rights to several anime, would modify the subtitles of its acquisitions to maintain a political correctness and avoiding inconvenience in particular sectors.

The second reason of concern is the closure of illegal anime distribution sites. Recently there has been talk of the closure of several sites that distributed anime or manga illegally such as Kissanime and Kissmanga, this due to increasingly stringent Japanese copyright rules, and with the Sony acquisition of Crunchyroll it is feared that the giant could heavily targeting pirate sites as Disney is already doing. The concern lies in a slice of users who believe that the closure of such distribution sites is illegal can cause the birth of others due to regional, catalog, and licensing issues.

There are many fans, however, who boast a subscription to the most varied legal distribution sites whose only concern is related to censorship.

What do you think of the question? Are you worried about this Sony acquisition? Let’s talk about it in the comments.