Crunchyroll dedicates a spectacular drawing to actor John Boyega

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Actor John Boyega has shared his deep passion for the anime world many times, and the star of films such as the latest trilogy of Star Wars and Pacific Rim Uprising, has received a precious tribute from the famous infotainement site Crunchyroll.

Boyega has participated in many films that could easily get an adaptation and animated reinterpretation, just think of numerous comics dedicated to the universe created by George Lucas, including a magazine dedicated to the character of Finn, and to all the manga concerning the adventures of the Skywalker clan.

Despite his passion for the medium, he has never been part of live action projects regarding his favorite anime series, including the Attack of the Giants, Naruto and Hunter x Hunter, a voice actor role is not excluded for the future animated transpositions of Star Wars.

Boyega, in the artist's design @zzyzzyyart, was represented as an anime counterpart, in a serious pose and with doves around. The actor immediately shared the post, which you find at the bottom of the news, thanking both the artist and the editorial staff of Crunchyroll for the beautiful illustration.

Recall that Crunchyroll asked fans to choose their waifu, and that Luke recently got a new lightsaber in the official comic.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

