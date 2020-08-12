Crunchyroll: AT&T is in talks with Sony to sell the service – Updated

Share it:

The Information magazine, which specializes in technology, has communicated AT&T's offer to Sony for the sale of Crunchyroll to the figure of about one and a half billion dollars. Sony reportedly hesitated at the proposal, rating it excessively high.

The source then reported that AT & T's offer, it could denote the manager's willingness to reduce his debt load, currently set at $ 151 billion. The website also reported an attempt by an AT&T subsidiary, WarnerMedia, to sell Crunchyroll in May.

However, again according to The Information, WarnerMedia would have presented the decision to allow new CEO Jason Kilar to evaluate the "business and maneuvering strategy". Should the two parties arrive at a mutually agreed solution, Sony's position in the streaming market would further strengthen, already being owned by Crunchyroll's direct rival, Funimation.

Crunchyroll has impressive numbers to its credit, which make it one of the leading services in the entire market: in June 2018 it surpassed three million subscribers and 70 million registered users.

