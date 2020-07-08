Crunchyroll asks users to choose their "waifu", here are the fans' answers

Share it:

What is the best female anime character? A question that is extremely difficult to answer, and which for several years now has opened one of the most entertaining debates for fans of the Japanese series, that is to recognize the so-called "Best waifu".

A few days ago, the official social profile of Crunchyroll had fun asking the question to Twitter users, collecting the beauty of 7,500 comments and unleashing a real online ruckus. At the bottom you can take a look at some of the most popular posts.

Of the most cited characters are, of course, Kaguya Shinomiya is Mai Sakurajima, co-stars of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai already clashed in the Tournament for the Best Waifu of Reddit. In all cases there is no lack of quotations from other protagonists of romantic comedies, including Kaori Miyazono (April Lies), Yukino Yukinoshita (Oregairu) e Kirisaki Chitoge (Niseoki).

For the shonen, some of the most cited names were those of the heroines of the great classics including Nami by ONE PIECE, Saber by Fate e Zero Two of Darling in the Franxx, but there is no lack of references to Nezuko, Raphtalia, Uraraka and other characters from more recent works.

And what do you say? Who wins the best waifu trophy in your ranking? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know our opinion instead, we advise you to take a look at the Top 10 of the best anime and manga women posted on the site some time ago.