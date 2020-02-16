Crunchyroll announces the winners of the Anime Awards, in first position Demon Slayer

Share it:

2019 was a pretty busy year for Japanese animation: titles like Mob Psycho 100, The Promised Neverland and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they proved to be real productive gems, some for an extraordinary technical sector and some for a decidedly brilliant narrative construction.

During this night Crunchyroll's AnimeAwards went on stage, which saw the following animation works winners, after collecting 11 million votes from countries such as the United States, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Canada:

Anime of the Year: Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best Animation: Mob Psycho 100 II

Best Opening: Mob Psycho 100 II, ♪ 99.9 – MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana

Best Ending: KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR, ♪ Chikatto Chika Chikaa ♡ – Konomi Kohara

Best Boy: Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best Girl: Raphtalia, The Rising of The Shield Hero

Best Score: Mocky, Carole & Tuesday

Best Vocal Performance (Japanese): Yuichi Nakamura, voice of Bruno Bucciarati in the Bizarre Adventures of JoJo: Vento Aureo

Best Vocal Performance (English): Billy Kametz, Naofumi's voice in The Rising of The Shield Hero

Best Director: Tetsuo Araki, Chief Director and Masashi Zoizuka, Director – Attack on Titan Third Season

Best Character Design: Satoshi Iwataki, original character design by Hiroyuki Asada, Dororo

Best Protagonist: Senku, Dr. Stone

Best Antagonist: Isabella, The Promised Neverland

Best Fight Scene: Tanjiro and Nezuko vs Rui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Best Couple: Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane, Kaguya- Sama: Love is War

Best Drama: Vinland Saga, Wit Studio

Best Fantasy: The Promised Neverland, CloverWorks

Best Comedy: Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, A1 Pictures

Industry Icon: Geroge Wada, Wit Studio

What do you think of the names on this list? Tell us yours below in the comments.

