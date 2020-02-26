Crunchyroll announces 7 new animated series arriving in the coming months

Share it:

In the past few hours, Crunchyroll has announced the production of a new round of animated series, which will be available for viewing between spring and summer. There are 7 works under construction, and three of these have been entrusted to Japanese animation studios.

Below you can take a look to the list of Crunchyroll Originals:

Tower of God: in production at Telecom Animation Film (Lupine The Third: Part 5, We Rent Tsukumogami, Orange). The broadcast of the show is scheduled for the spring period, will take place simultaneously in Japan, South Korea and the United States. It is the transposition of a manwha made by the Korean author SIU.

The God of High School: in production at the Study MAP, supported by Sola Entertainment. Again, we are faced with an adaptation of a Korean manhwa by Yongje Park. Crunchyroll provided a brief description of the series that we leave below: "This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and discovering a mysterious organization along the way. .. With the promise of fulfilling their heart's greatest desires, they will find the motivation for winning the tournament.

Noblesse: Awakening, in production at Production I.G, is the third animated series taken from a manwha – Noblesse – made by the authors Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee. Also for this production, Crunchyroll has released a brief introduction of the plot: "This fantasy follows the vicissitudes of a powerful noble vampire who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of sleep. Dangerous adventures await you with his new friends while they fight a secret organization and discover its past.

In addition to these three works, Crunchyroll has announced four other animated series, for which – however – did not specify the animation studios where production is taking place:

Onyx Equinox, created by Sofia Alexander. The plot is as follows: "A young Aztec boy is saved from death thanks to the intervention of the gods, and is chosen to act as" champion of humanity ", forced to put aside his apathy towards his fellow men and demonstrate the potential of humanity, in a struggle that crosses fantastic but authentic Mesoamerican cultures ". The series will arrive on the platform during the summer.

Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (tentative title). The animated series draws inspiration from historical events staged in Japan in 1870, and follows the events of "A group of characters – a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a sneaky spy and a geisha assassin – all trying to find their place in an ever-changing Meiji era, also trying to escape the sins of their past. "

Freak Angels: an anime based on a graphic novel by Warren Ellis and Paul Duffield. Crunchyroll describes the plot of the work as follows: "After civilization has come to a sudden and brutal conclusion, 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London have to control their wild impulses and discover their best angels to rebuild the society".

High Guardian Spice, a work born from the inspiration of Raye Rodriguez: "Four hardened girls team up to become great heroes at the Guardian Academy, where they form alliances, discover betrayals and their true identities, as they prepare to protect the world from a fearsome yet unknown threat.

