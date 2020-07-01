Crunchyroll: anime streaming in July, ONE PIECE and Boruto are back

Share it:

The summer season has started and in the past weeks Crunchyroll has presented the first souls who will keep us company during the hottest season of the year. Some of the titles scheduled for this summer are branded Crunchyroll Originals: anime produced by the streaming platform that will debut during the year, such as the recent Tower of God. However, in this special we would not like to focus only on the summer news, but also on the series that have been suspended in recent months and that now resume regular simulcast.

The God of High School (July 6)

One of the main titles of the new season could be The God of High School: new anime Crunchyroll Originals created by the MAPPA studio, the same that will take care of the fourth season of The Attack of the Giants. The God of High School is the transposition of the manwha of Yong-Je Park, published online from 2011. The simulcast of the new series produced by Crunchyroll will begin on July 6 with one episode per week.

The protagonist of the new battle shonen is the high schooler Jin Mori, who practices the Re-Taekwondo, a revisited form of Korean martial art. The student considers himself the strongest among his peers and finally has the opportunity to prove it: a mysterious organization invited him to register for the tournament God of High School, which students from all over the world can participate in.

The dream of proving to be the strongest fighters, however, is not the only reason that pushed the participants to compete: the winner will be able to fulfill any desire. For this reason, the contenders are fierce and the clashes for Jin Mori will not be easy at all.

Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Season 2 (July 8)

Subaru Natsuki he is returning home from a convenience store, when an unexpected event turns his life upside down: he is catapulted into another world. Bewildered and alone with the shopping bag and an unusable cell phone, the protagonist is attacked by a group of bandits; fortunately for him, he is nearby Satella, who is in pursuit of the thieves who stole her coat of arms.

After being rescued by the girl, Subaru decides to help her find the lost object, to return the favor. The two head towards the place where the coat of arms should be located, but they do not realize that they are being chased by a dark force: when they reach their goal, they are brutally killed.

Subaru does not pass away, but wakes up just before being attacked by bandits and getting to know Satella.

Re: Zero is the transposition of the homonymous light novel by Tappei Nagatsuki is Shinichiro Otsuka, from which a series of manga were also taken; the works are published in Italy by J-POP. The first season of Re: Zero debuted in 2016 and after about 4 years of waiting, the second is ready to debut on 8 July in simulcast.

Rent-A-Girlfriend (July 9)

After being left and emotionally destroyed, Kazuya Kinoshita tries to fill the void in his heart by relying on a rental girlfriend app. Kazuya has a first date with Chizuru Mizuhara, who seems to be the ideal girl for him: cute and caring. After reading conflicting user opinions about Chizuru, the young man thinks he is playing with the feelings of men and consequently he also leaves a negative comment.

Angered by the lack of respect for her, the girl decides to come forward, showing a completely different character from that of the first meeting: she is witty and moody. At that precise moment, Kazuya learns that her grandmother had an illness and is forced to take Chizuru to the hospital. When they realize that the grandmother is happy to see him with a serious girlfriend, the two do not have the courage to tell her the truth, and are forced to pretend to be lovers.

Gibiate (15 July)

Gibiate, the second new Crunchyroll Originals series to arrive in July, is set in 2030, after a mysterious virus has spread all over the world, transforming the infected into monsters of different appearances and sizes depending on age and sex. The virus is called Gibia.

At the moment, the only ones who can face creatures are the samurai Sensui Kanzaki and the ninja Kenroku Sanda which appeared in post-apocalyptic Japan after traveling through time since the Edo period. The two warriors will help a doctor who is developing a cure for the virus. During their adventure, the samurai and the ninja will not only face mutated humans, but also outlaws in search of food.

Mr Love: Queen's Choice (July 16)

Mr Love: Queen's Choice is the adaptation by the studio MAP homonym otome game Chinese for mobile devices. The anime follows the story of a girl who inherited a bankrupt company from her late father; the only way to prevent the company from completely going bankrupt is by becoming a producer herself.

During a usual working day, the girl meets four people who will change her life: Zen, a financial expert; Kira, an idol; Haku, a police officer; is Simon, chief of neuroscience. The four will involve the heiress in a series of conspiracies and mysteries related to a power known as EVOL.

Digimon Adventure 2020

As we said, some souls that have been suspended in recent months have resumed serialization; among these, one of the most anticipated is Digimon Adventure 2020, reboot of the famous anime of 1999.

In 2020 technology is everywhere and allows people from all over the world to connect. The elementary school student Taichi Yagami he is preparing to leave for a summer camp, when a mysterious event hits Tokyo: some electronic devices have gone mad. At that moment, Taichi's mother and sister are on a train. The protagonist is preparing to reach the nearest railway station when he is catapulted to Digital World.

Here he meets for the first time the digimon Agumon and comes into possession of the Digivices, a device that allows him to create a bond with his new partner and to communicate with the real world: digimon are viruses that are attacking the Tokyo network. Taichi and his new friend Agumon will have to stop the evil digimon before their attacks can threaten mankind.

The new episode of Digimon Adventure 2020 it was published on Sunday 28 June, thus resuming the simulcast with one episode per week.

ONE PIECE

In addition to Digimon Adventure 2020, Toei Animation had to pause too ONE PIECE, but is now ready to return.

By now the story of ONE PIECE should be known to all anime and manga fans: Monkey D. Luffy wants to form a pirate crew to sail the seas and reach the one piece, the largest treasure in the world, and become the Pirate King.

During his journey, he will meet the swordsman Zoro, the navigator Nami, the sniper Usopp, the doctor Chopper, the cook Sanji, the archaeologist Nico Robin, the carpenter Franky and the musician Brook. The group, known as the Crew of Straw Hat, in the course of the adventure will be hindered by increasingly fierce pirates, the navy and the world government. At the moment, the rowdy pirate crew has reached the country of Wano, where it resides Kaido, one of the Four emperors.

Last February, Crunchyroll announced the acquisition of the rights to adapt the famous manga by Eiichiro Oda: in this way ONE PIECE arrives for the first time in streaming in Italy. At the moment, some episodes of thearch of Wano, in simulcast, and the first saga, East Blue, but only for premium users. Crunchyroll has hinted that the other seasons will be loaded in the coming months.

Air Master

On June 30 he made his debut Air Master, 2003 adaptation of the homonymous manga by Shibata Yokusaru; the series is currently only available for Premium subscribers.

Aikawa Maki she is an ex gymnast who has decided to change her life and use her skills in another way, participating in street fights: the only thing that now manages to make her feel alive is violence.

With strength and gracefulness the protagonist defeats one opponent after another, showing a unique fighting style that mixes martial arts and gymnastics. In a short time it is known in the world of clandestine fighting like Airmaster.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

At the end of the fourth great ninja war, the Leaf Village began to experience a period of peace, prosperity and technological advancement, thanks to the efforts ofAlliance of shinobi and the seventh hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. Now, under the watchful eyes of Naruto and his battle companions, a new generation of young ninja is being trained. The protagonist of the events is Boruto, son of Naruto, a turbulent and stubborn boy who is considered by many to be a prodigy.

This, however, has increased his arrogance and the desire to overcome the fame of his father, who because of his role as a new hokage is absent in the life of his son. Meanwhile, a dark force is growing within the village and could endanger the lives of Boruto and all citizens.

After the conclusion of Masashi Kishimoto's famous battle shonen, Naruto, manga Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto made the sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Studio Pierrot oversaw the animated transposition of the manga focused on Naruto's son, who made his debut in 2017. After the break in April, Boruto appears to be ready to return to action on July 5th.

Black Clover

Black Clover it is set in a fantasy world where magic is predominant. When they were still kids, Auction is Yuno they were abandoned on the same day in the same church. The two grow together and become aware of theMagic Emperor, the highest title given to a magician: Asta and Yuno promise to face each other, in order to reach that position.

Between the two, however, there is an unbridgeable difference: while Yuno is able to masterfully manipulate magical powers, Asta cannot control the magic and tries to awaken his powers with hard physical training. At the age of 15, Yuno received a library with a four-leaf clover as a gift; Asta, however, does not receive any gifts.

When Yuno is attacked by a wizard who wants to take over the library, Asta tries to save it, but is defeated. In times of need, the protagonist, full of anger, awakens a library with a four-leaf clover with the Black Clover, defeating the enemy. Asta and Yuno embark on a long journey around the world to become Magic Emperors.

The return of the anime adaptation of Yuki Tabata's manga is scheduled for July 7th.

Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise

Gunpla Battle Nexus, also known by the acronym GBN, is an online video game that allows users to take on missions on board Gunpla in a virtual world. Riku Mikami is Yukio Hidaka managed to convince his friend Momoka Yashiro to play with them; after becoming Diver, the group meets the mysterious Sarah, who has a strong sensitivity for the Gunpla. In the digital world, however, they are not alone: ​​they will come across other players like the champion Kyoka Kujo.

The various Diver can join together to form guilds known as Force. In the meantime, i Mass-Divers the rules of the game change, modifying their Gunpla with called devices Break Decals.

The second season, Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise, is set two years later.

GBN has been updated to give players a better sensory response, to make everything more realistic. Among the various players there is Hiroto, who travels alone in the virtual world, acting like a mercenary. Kazamiinstead, he is an independent diver, who often changes teams, always following the one he thinks is the best. The lonely and mysterious may play GBN day and night. Parviz he is a new gamer who would like to join some guilds, but because of his shyness he cannot do it.

Although the various characters have started their adventure in the world of Gunpla Battle Nexus solo, fate has it that they will find and form the Build Divers team.

Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise it landed on the streaming platform last October, to stop during the usual seasonal break; the second part of the adventure started last April, but was temporarily suspended at the end of episode 18. The anime simulcast is expected to start again on July 9th.

Major Second – Season 2

Daigo Shinego he is the son of the famous baseball player Goro, which is why he wants to follow in his father's footsteps and in turn become a professional player. As soon as he is promoted to fourth grade, Daigo decides to join the team Mifune Dolphins, the same as her father, but during training she makes a bitter discovery: she has no talent and an innate sense of baseball; for this reason, his self-esteem is shattered.

Daigo leaves the team bitter, convinced that he cannot shine like his father. Two years later, the protagonist is in middle school, when he moves to his class Hikaru Sato, son of Toshiya, longtime friend of Goro and baseball star.

One day, Daigo takes part, at the behest of the mother, in a game organized by the Dolphins; among the players there is also Hikaru, who has never played baseball, but shows that he has it in his blood. A rivalry arises between Daigo and Hikaru that will bring them closer to the world of baseball.

Major Second is the sequel to Major and both series are the adaptation of manga by Takuya Mitsuda; the second saga is expected to resume serialization on 11 July with the eighth episode.

Food Wars! The Fifth Plate

Soma Yukihira he has always had a passion for cooking: since he was a child, he helped his father as sous chef in his restaurant. Over the years, Soma has developed a passion for entertaining customers with skill, creativity and bold dishes. This determination led him to get closer and closer to realizing the dream of becoming head chef in the family restaurant.

However, the father decides to close the venue to test his culinary skills around the world, and enrolls his son in theTotsuki academy: a renowned and severe cooking school, where only a few students manage to graduate. The institute is known for the Food Wars: intense culinary battles between hardened students.

Food Wars! The Fifth Plate is the last season of the adaptation of the famous manga by Yuto Tsukuda is Shun Saeki, and debuted last April; now the third episode simulcast is scheduled for July 17th.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T

Academy City, a city populated mainly by students, is at the forefront of scientific advancement and the development program of the experts: people capable of using supernatural powers. The exper they are divided into 5 levels according to the skills and power of their gifts. Student Mikoto Misaka she is one of seven Level 5 experts, being able to manipulate electricity at will, which is why she is called Railgun.

One day, the protagonist runs into a series of mysterious accidents across the city, which seem to be related to Level Upper: a device capable of increasing the level of supernatural powers of the esper. Mikoto and her friends Kuroko Shirai, Kazari Uiharu, is Ruiko Saten, will have to investigate what is happening, thus discovering that Academy City is not the safe place it seems to be.

To Certain Scientific Railgun is the spin-off of A Certain Magical Index, light novels by Kazuma Kamachi and Haimura Kiyotaka. Although the first two seasons of A Certain Scientific Railgun are available on Netflix, the third, A Certain Scientific Railgun T, landed on Crunchyroll last January. Serialization is expected to restart on July 24 from episode 16.