CRUDE? Here we share the most effective remedies

The party of Christmas Eve and Christmas It is a great family celebration that takes place in Mexico, in addition, it is also a pretext for drink alcoholic beverages on the occasion of the celebration.

However, having a few extra drinks has severe consequences on the human body, such as the hangover or the famous ‘Raw’.

When alcohol intake is excessive, the body's ability to metabolize decreases and symptoms such as headache, fatigue, nausea, stomach upset and thirst.

As if that were not enough, some people experience more intense discomforts such as sweating, muscle pain, sensitivity to noise, irritability, depression and anxiety.

Therefore, the remedies to combat ‘Raw’ They are varied and then we share them so you can return to life as soon as possible:

Drink a lot of water.

Eat fruit: Preferably oranges, guavas, tangerines or even some watermelon or papaya.

Smoothie. One banana with honey and milk is ideal.

Honey. Take a few teaspoons of honey preferably since you get out of bed.

Do exercise.

Lemon water.

Serum with mineral water, lemon and lots of salt.

A glass of milk.

Ginger. Eat some ginger to eliminate nausea.

Have a drink for athletes.

A mint tea

Drink orange juice.

Last night was sooo fun, but it's raw that it took me ain’t it 😩 – 𝒥𝑒𝓃𝓃𝒾 👸🏼🖤 (@lopezjenniferr_) December 25, 2019

With information from Excelsior

You may also like:

And how is your reheating? Here the best memes for you to taste your little romeritos