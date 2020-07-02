Crucible is not yet dead, the Amazon game returns to Closed Beta

Share it:

Unfortunately, Crucible has not met with the expected success and is only played by a few dozen people today, Amazon though has not lost hope and announced that the game will return to the Closed Beta phase with the aim of solving bugs, technical problems and improving the overall experience thanks to community feedback.

"We are working with a group of players who participated in the Beta with the aim of involving them in the development of the game. Each week we will take some time to play with them and listen to the suggestions"these are the words of Colin Johanson, head of the game.

So right now Crucible will return to the Closed Beta phase after being released on May 20, the official launch date. Unfortunately, the game has not been able to attract a large fan base, the first days following the launch have reached peaks of 10,000 players but this number has rapidly dropped and today rarely exceeds the few hundred people connected simultaneously.

Amazon however is convinced of the goodness of its product and for this the eCommerce giant is ready to go back to investing on game development.