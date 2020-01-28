Entertainment

Crowdfunding campaign launched for the new Ultraman series

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The series dedicated to the mythical Japanese super hero Ultraman they are very numerous and attest to the enormous popularity that the public still reserves for the work. A crowdfunding campaign was launched on Monday to create a live action video to promote the new 3D series.

Ultraman tells of a hero who comes from space to defend Earth from prehistoric monsters who want to conquer it. The first series aired in 1966 has wowed fans so much that it has become an absolute cult and has allowed the creation of numerous sequels and spin-offs, so many to lose count now. The work has also been honored by numerous other authors, including manga like sensei Naoki Urasawa for her 20th Century Boys that makes one of the protagonists of the manga wear the super hero mask. Hideaki Anno is also making a live action film dedicated to the character. Among the many initiatives related to Ultraman, a crowdfunding campaign was also launched to promote the next 3D series, by Eiichi Shimizu and which will be released next April, with a live action video. Fundraising will last until March 30 and aims to reach 5 million yen.

Recently, the Ultraman anime also passed Evangelion on Netflix Japan as global ratings.

