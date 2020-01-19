Crossover with preview for The Attack of the Giants and The Quintessential Quintuplets

Share it:

It is one of the manga that most impressed this year thanks to an anime aired in the winter season. We are talking about The Quintessential Quintuplets, work focused on the five Nakano twins and their tutor Futaro Uesugi. Before the end, they still seem to have something to say, launching into the world of Attack of the Giants.

There are probably no two more distant universes: the first full of love and centered on a romantic story, the second with death and destruction around every corner. However, this did not make the editors of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine who decided to tremble join The Quintessential Quintuplets and Attack on Titan in the next issue of their magazine.

In early February, issue 3 of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine will see Ichika, Nino, Miku, Yotsuba and Itsuki take on the role of Eren, Mikasa and Armin. The two titles are among the most popular of the Kodansha house in recent years and you can find a first extract of this cover, specially revealed in advance, at the bottom. It is Ichika who is portrayed in the role of the Exploration Legion, waiting to be joined by the other twins. What do you think of this bizarre crossover?

The Quintessential Quintuplets is about to end as well as The Attack of the Giants with Isayama who wants to end it by 2020. The publishing house will therefore lose, during the year, two big pieces to which it could also add some other important titles like The Seven Deadly Sins.