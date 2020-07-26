CrossfireX: the campaign trailer ran on PC, not Xbox Series X

Share it:

During the rich Xbox Games Showcase there was also space for the presentation trailer of the CrossfireX campaign, a component of the production currently under development at the Remedy Entertainment studios (the multiplayer, remember, is instead handled by Smilegate).

The gameplay scenes and the spectacular filmed sequences surprised us for their graphic rendering, but we now discover that in reality they weren't rendered on Xbox Series X (as was to be expected) but on PC. To reveal it was Richard Leadbetter of Digital Foundry, who had the opportunity to have a chat with Remedy after the showcase. We have therefore come to configure a situation in all respects similar to that of Halo Infinite, which was also presented with a demo rendered on PC. To surprise, in this case, however, is the fact that CrossfireX is only expected on Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X: the PC version has never been confirmed!

During the conversation with Remedy, Leadbetter also discovered details about the framerate: CrossfireX will run at 60fps on Xbox One X, therefore it is reasonable to assume that it will do the same on Xbox Series X, a decidedly superior platform from a technical point of view. Before saying goodbye, remember that CrossfireX will be launched by the end of 2020 and will support Smart Delivery.