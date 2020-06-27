CrossfireX Open Beta: tips for taking your first steps in the tactical shooter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting for the final version to make its debut, Microsoft has allowed all owners of Xbox One and a subscription to its online service to try the CrossfireX Open Beta for free. If you haven't tried this particular first person tactical shooter yet, here are a number of tips that will come in handy.

Controls

Here is the complete diagram of the default game controls:

• Movement: Left analog stick

• Camera: Right analog stick

• Stroke: LS

• Quick knife change: RS

• Jump: A

• Reload / Interaction: X

• Weapon change: Y

• Crouch: B

• Fire: RT

• Viewfinder mode: LT

• Throwing item: RB

Free reward

The first time you start the beta you should receive the beautiful "X-B.C." Hatchet, which can be used in place of the knife. It is an exclusive object that will immediately show off all those who have started the CrossfireX Open Beta at least once and who will also be able to keep it when the final version of the game is released. Know that, in a similar way to what is seen in Counter Strike and Valorant, the hatchet has completely different animations than those of the knife supplied in the predefined loadouts. In the event that for some reason the game does not give you the ax in question, click on the main menu item to add it to the inventory.

Customize the loadout

Before attempting a game of any kind, we suggest you customize the loadout, since the predefined classes allow you to use only some of the weapons in the game. For example, you may want to create a class that revolves around the use of a submachine gun such as the Vector or use an assault rifle different from the usual M4A1, given that among the weapons of the same category available in the beta there are also the Scar and the Galil. in addition to many other fire ports.

Two in one

In the main menu there are two different modes: Modern and Classic. Know that these are two modes that offer a diametrically opposite style of play and try to satisfy all types of players. The two classic modes are very close to Counter Strike thanks to the absence of respawn, the bomb to be placed or defended and the impossibility of aiming with weapons other than the sniper rifle. Selecting Modern instead in the menu, you will find yourself playing a mode very similar to the Domain of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with active viewfinder mode and immediate respawn. The modern mode also includes a system of skill points that are earned during the game and that can be spent in various upgrades: one of these, for example, allows you to call up a useful riot shield to be combined with a gun or submachine gun .

Skill points

As you complete the games of the CrossfireX Open Beta, you will get Experience Points that will level you up and allow you to access an increasing number of skill points. These points can be invested in the "Profile" screen in three different parameters: Attack, Assault and Survival. Each of them improves some character stats such as reload speed, maximum amount of transportable ammo and movement speed. Don't be afraid to spend these points, as at any time and at no cost you can distribute them again and try different builds for your soldier.

Alternative skins

Despite being a little hidden, in the loadout creation screen there is an icon that, if selected, allows the player to select a different skin for each of the two factions in the game: Change PMC. Click on the icon at the bottom right and the selection screen for the Black List soldier and the Global Risk soldier will open. There is currently no option to unlock additional skins and you will have to settle for the few available.