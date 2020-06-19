CrossfireX: Microsoft reveals the release date for the free to play beta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite his absence from the scene for quite some time, CrossfireX seems to be far from in trouble and next week the beta version of the first person shooter is expected to make its debut on the Xbox One store.

In the last hours, in fact, the Microsoft Store updated with the official CrossfireX beta page, which informs us that the game's beta will arrive next Thursday 25 June 2020. It is not yet clear whether the beta will be open to all users, only to Xbox Game Pass subscribers or to those who will purchase an initial package as happened with other free to play titles before the official launch. We remind you that CrossfireX will be downloadable for free at launch on Xbox One and PC and, in addition to implementing a mode battle royale, will also include a single player campaign created by Remedy, the development team of Max Payne, Control and Alan Wake.

Waiting for Microsoft to officially announce the beta, we remind you that the game will have an enhanced technical sector on the mid-gen console of the giant of Redmond, since it is among the titles Xbox One X Enhanced. Among the technical characteristics of the One X version we find support for 4K resolution and atHDR.