CrossCode is the new Xbox Game Pass phenomenon: the authors praise the Microsoft service

During an interview with Duel Screens' youtubers, Felix Klein of Radical Fish Games publicly praised Microsoft for the Xbox Game Pass commercial initiative, confirming the great response received by users after the entry of its GDR CrossCode action in the catalog of the subscription service.

After discussing the challenges faced in the development of this ambitious pixel art project that draws on the noble tradition of role-playing adventures for Super Nintendo, Klein focused on the agreements signed with Microsoft to allow the entry of CrossCode in the Xbox Game Pass catalog on PC and Xbox One.

According to the chief developer of Radical Fish, once tightened the partnership with the Redmond house his development team got "An anticipated sum that is guaranteed. Not many people play on the Xbox Game Pass on PC, but certainly there are many who play the titles offered by the Game Pass on Xbox One. Right now, there are more people playing CrossCode via Xbox Game Pass than there are on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 combined ".

Still according to Klein, CrossCode would be enjoying great success on the Xbox Game Pass because of the over 10 million subscribers to the service and word of mouth generated by those who have heard of this title and wanted to try it on Xbox One or PC.