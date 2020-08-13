Cronenberg against Coppola: "At Cannes he voted against Crash and didn't shake my hand"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the special 4K reissue of his masterpiece Crash, director David Cronenberg recalled the victory story to Cannes Film Festival in 1996, when the film won the Director's Award.

And, apparently, he succeeded in getting around an apparently insurmountable problem: the antipathy that Francis Ford Coppola had gained for his film. The director, already of a certain weight in terms of decision-making, was also president of the jury on that occasion, and Cronenberg's film just didn't go down to him.

Speaking to the Canadian press, Cronenberg reflected on the Cannes premiere of Crash and on the controversy surrounding the screening. According to reports, many viewers were disgusted by the graphic nature of the film and several critics rejected it with negative reviews. "Coppola was totally against my film"Cronenberg said."I think he was basically the leader of the group of those who didn't like Crash. If you ask me how Crash got the Special Jury Prize award despite Coppola rowing against it, well, I think it was the jury's attempt to get around Coppola's negativity, because they had the power to create their own prize without. the approval of the president. But I know firsthand that Coppola hated the film and was totally opposed to his hypothetical victory".

The Canadian director recalled how Coppola even avoided shaking his hand during the award ceremony, and also added: "But later I was also president of the Cannes jury, and I realized that you will always find yourself having to award prizes to films that you think do not deserve them. This is because the other jury members who make up your team think differently from you. You must be able to be nice about certain things, and I don't think he was nice to me. "

For other insights: the review of the Final Cut of Apocalypse Now; the best roles of Robert Pattinson, among which the part in Cosmopolis by Cronenberg.