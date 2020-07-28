'CRM will be a constant presence'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

How many questions we still ask ourselves about the world of The Walking Dead? Between the mother series and the spin-off Fear The Walking Dead, the questions still unanswered are certainly many, but according to Scott M. Gimple's words, the arrival of a third show on the world of Robert Kirkman will be destined to solve a lot bit'.

According to the producer, in fact, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will not only be limited to telling us new stories related to post-apocalyptic world that we know well, but will also serve to deepen our knowledge of what we have already seen in the other two shows.

"We will see Elizabeth, but we will also see other characters. And yes, them [CRM, organization responsible for the kidnapping of Rick Grimes] they will be a constant presence and this will explain a lot of the things we have seen on other shows, but it will also ask us new questions. And with this I am not trying to be vague. We will really learn a lot"explained Gimple.

In short, a spin-off series that, if these promises are kept, could soon prove to be fundamental for understand some events of the main series including, of course, precisely the disappearance of Rick. In this regard, the protagonist of The Walking Dead: World Beyond also anticipated something about what we will see on the show; from Comic-Con, meanwhile, the release date of The Walking Dead: World Beyond has finally arrived.