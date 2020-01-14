Critics Choice Awards 2020 Medal winners

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday took place the 25th Edition of the Film Criticism Awards, the Critic's Choice Awards, and they returned to consecrate some titles of the cinema that in the Golden Globes had already won their prize, such as 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood', the film of Quentin Tarantino which, on this occasion, has become the absolute protagonist rising with three of the main awards: best film, best screenplay and best supporting actor.

Other names that are stomping and that already have nominations for Oscars, like '1917' by Sam Mendes or the Korean 'Parasites', they have also won some awards from critics. The latter has been chosen as the Best Foreign Film, taking away the Spanish award 'Pain and Glory'. Both will return to compete in the Oscars within the same category.

Remarkable is also the fact that the world of superheroes sneaks back into these awards. This year 'Avengers: Endgame' takes over from 'Black Panther' taking the prize for Best Special Effects and Best Action Movie. Regarding individual names, Joaquin Phoenix for his 'Joker' he had his deserved (and new) award as well as Renée Zellweger for 'Judy.'

And on television, the most prominent have been 'Fleabag' Y 'Succession', from Amazon and HBO respectively, although there have been no missing names that last year were already enshrined in these awards as'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'or' Barry '. Also 'Watchmen' has been made with some award.

Next you have the medal winners full.

FILM AWARDS

Best movie: 'Once upon a time … in Hollywodd'

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger for 'Judy'

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood'

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern for 'Story of a Marriage'

Best Young Actor: Roman Griffin Davis for 'Jojo Rabbit'

Best cast: 'The Irish'

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho for 'Parasites' and Sam Mendes for '1917'

Best Original Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood'

Best Adapted Screenplay: Greta Gerwig for 'Little Women'

Best Picture: Roger Deakins for '1917'

Best production design: Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'

Best Editing: Lee Smith for '1917'

Best Costume: Ruth E. Carter for 'Dolemite Is My Name'

Best makeup: 'Bombshell'

Best special effects: 'Avengers: Endgame'

Best animated film: 'Toy Story 4'

Best Action Movie: 'Avengers: Endgame'

Best comedy movie: 'Dolemite is my name'

Best horror or science fiction movie: 'We'

Best Foreign Film: 'Parasites' (Korea)

Best Original Song: 'Glasgow (No Place Like Home)' by Wild Rose and '(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' on 'Rocketman'

Best Soundtrack: Hildur Guðnadóttir for 'Joker'

TV AWARDS

Best Series (drama): 'Sucession' (HBO)

Best Serial Actor (Drama): Jeremy Strong – 'Succession' (HBO)

Best Actress in a Series (Drama): Regina King – 'Watchmen' (HBO)

Best Serial Actor (Drama): Billy Crudup – 'The Morning Show' (Apple)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series (Drama): Jean Smart – 'Watchmen' (HBO)

Best Series (Comedy): 'Fleabag' (Amazon)

Best Serial Actor (Comedy): Bill Hader – 'Barry' (HBO)

Best Serial Actress (Comedy): Phoebe Waller-Bridge – 'Fleabag' (Amazon)

Best Supporting Serial Actor (Comedy): Andrew Scott – 'Fleabag' (Amazon)

Best Serial Secondary Actress (Comedy): Alex Borstein Repeats – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Amazon)

Best movie for television; 'The Way: A Breaking Bad Movie movie' (Netflix)

Best limited series: 'This is how they see us' (Netflix)

Best Limited Series Actor: Jharrel Jerome – 'This is how they see us' (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series: Michelle Williams – 'Fosse' / 'Verdon' (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series: Stellan Skarsgård – 'Chernobyl' (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series: Toni Collette – 'Creedme' (Netflix)

Best Animated Series: 'BoJack Horseman' (Netflix)

Best 'Talk Show': 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' (CBS) and 'Late Night' with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best Comedic Special: 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons' (ABC)