Criticism of the Scandal (Bombshell)

After seeing it, we can say that The scandal It is not an easy movie. Nor is one made for everyone, although everyone should see it to raise awareness about the topics the film is about. There is probably a fairly large part of the mainstream audience that attends its screening to see "the new" of Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman or Charlize Theron. But this does not go from those actresses nor from being dazzled by their representations of fictional characters, but from seeing through them a series of real events of real terror. The film is inspired by sexual harassment that Roger Ailes, CEO of Fox News in 2016, made several of the workers of the American chain.

There are sequences of The Scandal that are totally devastating. Scenes that are supported by sublime interpretations by Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie that freeze the blood. Each line of dialogue of The Scandal is vital to understand the psychological impact that a person who has been sexually harassed in their work environment can suffer. The situations that must be faced, the fear that passes, the uncertainty of not knowing if such harassment, rape or sexual assault will be repeated again at some point. It is a burden that many women have endured behind them alone because of the fear that the aggressors give off in their wake. Fear of not being able to find work again, to stay in the street having families to feed, that nobody believes a single word of what is being told. Fear of being excluded and marginalized because of an illegal act that goes unpunished, because the ends are too well tied by those who move the threads from their thrones of power.

It is a feeling that the three leading actresses manage to capture on the screen in an extraordinary way. This is not about which actress has done better or which one is above the other, because all of them act as a kind of ecosystem that feeds on the contributions that each one offers. The story combines how each of them deals with the sexual harassment of Roger Ailes, that CEO of Fox News who, on the other hand, is incredibly well represented by John Lithgow, who is practically unrecognizable. They are three faces that revolve around the same concept but that are reflected in a very different way. Theron shows off her strength, for example, while Robbie is out of place in the world of television for being "the new one", and the events catch her absolutely off guard. Character that, in another order of things, She is supported by a Kate McKinnon with stellar appearances as a guide to that rotten and competitive world in which Robbie has engaged wanting to be one of the greats on television.

Kidman, on the other hand, is perhaps the one that asaplandites the spark that makes each actress begin to display her interpretive talent. And it is not for less, since the choice for the veteran to be the first to kick off what Bombshell really is, is no accident. In itself, it is a feature film that is based on the performances, because in What refers to your script or address, the truth is that The Scandal is not too shocking.

The race of Jay Roach, director of the film, has been characterized by comedy projects. He began his adventures in this genre by Mike Myers with Austin Powers, and continued to direct his parents and her parents, finishing off his career with the dinner of the idiots. Roach, in those comedy codes, has shown over the years that he knows how to move like a fish in the water. It is where your cinema shines the most and where it can really shine. However, in 2015 his career truncated towards other paths: Trumbo appeared in theaters, with Bryan Cranston in the lead to leave behind his role as the absolute protagonist of Breaking Bad.

Trumbo is similar in tone to El Escándalo, since it is also based on somewhat delicate real events and Roach brings them to light to raise awareness about how the "world" of the powerful works. The director seems to have quite tactful and be quite aware that you are dealing with issues of great impact on society, so, as far as your address is concerned, it leaves her very bland. He does not risk too much and remains embedded in the mainstream, leaving quite hard scenes that could have given greater depth to the story.

However, The Scandal the last thing he seeks to be is controversial. In that sense, only It is a mirror that reflects a reality that has remained hidden for years. It is a kind of way that serves to explain to the viewer a scandal that was taking place in Fox News for more than a decade. After all that secrecy, Roach brings it all to light so that there is not a single fact left in the anonymity and puts face and eyes to harassments that were made on that television network.

The Scandal is a necessary, shocking and splendid film in regard to its interpretative section. There is no struggle to see who manages to perform the best performance, but each of the protagonists relies on their castmates to show the world a scary event. One that should not happen in any circumstance, ever, and that even occurs in one of the most important television companies in the world, if not the most in its time.