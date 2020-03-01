Cristy Solís, wife of El Buki, surprises with photo of his youth

Share it:

Cristy Solís, the beautiful wife of singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Solís, El Buki, shares on his personal Instagram account a photograph that was taken several years ago.

Cristy Solís, who has many followers in social networks, mentions that this image reminds him of unforgettable moments in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.

Acapulco will always fill my heart with joy and great memories, of the best of my life, ”writes in the title of the image the beautiful Mrs. Solis.

Oops, how small you were, you're still just as beautiful. Greetings "," Waoo definitely its beauty comes from a long time ago "," How beautiful "," My cool always … ", express some Internet users.

Cristy Solís and Marco Antonio Solís have achieved a happy and solid marriage over the years. Both are parents of Marla and Alison, who also sing.