Cristopher Reeve Superman costume goes to auction

When we think of Superman, we all do it by imagining his blue lycra suit, with an S on his chest, briefs outside his pants and a red cape. Superman is one of the best-known superheroes in the world, much loved by both adults and children. Now him Cristopher Reeve Superman costume It goes to auction, and this is the starting price.

It was in 1974 when the actor Christopher Reeve debuted on the big screen with the suit that now goes on auction, desasaplanded by Yvonne Blake. A suit that is part of the essence of the superhero. We couldn't imagine Superman flying over the skyscrapers of New York City without his clothes!

Now Cristopher Reeve's Superman suit goes on auction. The starting price is nothing more and nothing less than $ 40,000. However, experts believe that the final amount could easily double the figure.

Curiosities of Superman