Cristopher Reeve Superman costume goes to auction

When we think of Superman, we all do it by imagining his blue lycra suit, with an S on his chest, briefs outside his pants and a red cape. Superman is one of the best-known superheroes in the world, much loved by both adults and children. Now him Cristopher Reeve Superman costume It goes to auction, and this is the starting price.
It was in 1974 when the actor Christopher Reeve debuted on the big screen with the suit that now goes on auction, desasaplanded by Yvonne Blake. A suit that is part of the essence of the superhero. We couldn't imagine Superman flying over the skyscrapers of New York City without his clothes!
Now Cristopher Reeve's Superman suit goes on auction. The starting price is nothing more and nothing less than $ 40,000. However, experts believe that the final amount could easily double the figure.
Curiosities of Superman
- Before it did not fly: If Superman is known for something today, it is for his great ability to fly. However, at first his powers were much more limited. Lightning, flight and icy breath came much later, as did other powers, such as the supernova.
- Strength: Superman's strength knows no bounds. It can be as strong as the occasion requires. The sun allows you to lift the weight you want at any time without any effort.
- Kryptonite: In 1940, a story that had not been published spoke of metal-K, a substance capable of taking power away from Superman. However, it was not until the radio serial "The Meteor from Krypton" that cryptonite was introduced as a substance.
