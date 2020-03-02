Cristina Pedroche strips naked on Instagram with an impossible pose that we loved

Share it:

Cristina Pedroche strips naked on Instagram and revolutionizes the social network with this ‘yogi’ pose.

The presenter has the Primark monkey that is going to raze this spring

Mondays are less Mondays with Cristina Pedroche. The presenter surprised her more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram with a snapshot that was accompanied by a fun message and where, to everyone's surprise, appeared completely naked, How do you hear it! But not in any way, but with one of its impossible poses that we are accustomed to, a nude of the most ‘yogi’, a discipline of which he is faithful follower. As expected, the presenter quickly revolutionized the social network, where in just a few hours she accumulated more than 160,000 likes in that post, a figure that continues to rise like foam.

The chosen enclave was the bed, where he appeared doing the pine with a posture that we are seriously thinking of copying him – and if we make this superpose a viral ‘challenge’? This was the message that incorporated and referred to the theme ‘The house on the roof’ of Fito & Fitipaldis:

“I don't know if the world is upside down or it's me that is upside down. Happy Monday".

The photographer who would have taken this image would have been her boyfriend, Dabid Muñoz, since it is the only profile that is tagged in the snapshot. Likewise, this is how friends and celebrities reacted who did not hesitate to flatter the courage and imaginative skills of Pedroche:

@danielablume: "Nice, baby."

@monicanaranjo: “Envy of legs !!! 😜 ”

@arethalagalleta: "Brava".

@soy_yogui: "Everything I know was taught by a witch."

Come on, that the photo becomes another viral success for the presenter who is a whole institution in social networks. What will be the next surprise?