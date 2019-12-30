Cristina Pedroche gives us a super hint about what her bells dress will look like

Share it:

The presenter has uploaded a video to Instagram promoting her already classic New Year's Eve attire.

In it, he walks through the Puerta del Sol with a false nude that pixelates in order to give us a hint of the ‘look’.

December 31 is inexorably approaching, or what is the same: the night is thrown at us Cristina Pedroche takes over national television and gives Chimes with her already traditional viral dress. An outfit that for five years gives Antena 3 an almost unbeatable audience during the night in which we change the year. As she recently commented, "this year's one sets the bar very high, so she doesn't know if she will repeat the next New Year's Eve." Now, when there is hardly a day left to see what has prepared us, the presenter has uploaded a video to Instagram in which the ‘hype’ increases and gives us a small clue.

It is a clip in which Pedroche walks through the Puerta del Sol falsely naked and pixelated, until it is placed in the center of the square as a living statue and is photographed before the astonishment of the pedestrians who flirt with the presenter . All a declaration of intent that also comes dressed with a text that has given us an applause:

“It's not a matter of daring. It's a matter of being free and choosing what I want. You are going to stay stone. 😜 I look forward to tomorrow. ”

Thus, Pedroche fiddles with the possibility of attending with a dress ‘nude’ effect to the massive appointment, a choice she launched through Instagram a few days ago:

"Is there really anyone who thinks I'm going naked on New Year's Eve? 🤣🤣 I would never dare … or will I?" Hahahahaha

Will it be a ‘look’ type ‘body’? A two-piece similar to last year's ‘nude’ tone? I think we are not very wrong. We will continue to inform …