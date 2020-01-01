Entertainment

Cristina Pedroche chooses a dress-sculpture for the 2020 Campanadas

December 31, 2019
Maria Rivera
The mystery has finally been solved. One of the best kept secrets of Christmas that came to light a few minutes before the year 2020 came into effect. Cristina Pedroche He attended his inescapable appointment at the Puerta del Sol to give the Bells on Antena 3 with Alberto Chicote and made it covered in a dress of the artist Manuel's hyacinth. Specifically, it is a sculpture piece entitled ‘Venus MMXX’ on which presenter and sculptor have been working together since last July.

"With this sculpture I feel that I can eat the world, that I am invincible and unstoppable. I feel more powerful than ever," Pedroche said nervously minutes before midnight. Challenging the cold that plagued the multidudinary balcony, the television presenter became one more year (and now six) in the absolute protagonist of New Year's Eve. And from the mythical enclave located in the nerve center of Madrid, to social networks, where it quickly became the first viral ‘look’ of the year.

Little or almost nothing we knew about his choice, which days ago he promoted directly naked through the center of Madrid with an Instagram post that quickly set social networks on fire. Now, after seeing the result, we understand all the expectation created and his warning that we were going to be "stone". And so much!

Mythological inspiration

Responsible for this style is the versatile Josie, who just a few hours ago spoke with the Europa Press agency and commented that the suit was very “Historicist and that he drank from past, distant and at the same time future civilizations. ” A clue that now fits us due to the mythological burden Of the piece. And, the artist symbolizes in the gold the golden apple of the discord of the Roman goddess, and also refers to the Kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of fixing damaged objects with gold.

"The final piece is the result and evolution of the first block of plaster that we began to carve by mixing it with direct molds on Cristina's body, joining real parts and measures with others idealized to form the bust of a goddess," shared Jacinto de Manuel. There are parts of the body that should be exact, such as the breasts, and up to eight impressions have been taken although, according to the artist, the most complex has been the carving and modeling, which has taken more than 500 hours of work (together with maestro Juan Carlos andres).

If you want to see the dress in person you will be able to do it soon in an exhibition that takes place in the Thyssen Museum where they will hang with him the rest of 'looks' that Pedroche has immortalized since 2014, when it became a 'trending topic' almost by mistake.

