Cristina d'Avena in live Instagram for benefit, appointment set for April 9

Cristina d'Avena, Italian interpreter of some of the most iconic cartoons, has decided to take sides in support of the fundraiser "We help those who help us" together with the streaming service of Mediaset Infinity. Below you can read the press release with all the details on tomorrow's event, Thursday 9 April 2020.

"Tomorrow, Thursday 9 April at 17.00, Cristina D'Avena will meet fans on Instagram, which can be accessed both from her personal profile and from the official Infinity account, to talk about the cult TV series in which she was the protagonist. Cristina D'Avena, who made an appointment to her fans live also from her Instagram account by launching the hashtag #acasaconcristina, has now decided to take sides, together with Infinity, to support the fundraiser "Aiutiamo chi helps us", launched by Mediaset-Mediafriends and dedicated entirely to the Italian Civil Protection Department.

The Mediaset Group's video streaming on demand platform, in fact, carries on the social commitment by contributing, also through the generosity of its users, to support all the people who are in the front line to help us: for those who register on infinitytv.it, after the 30-day free trial period, the entire amount equal to € 7.99 of the first month of subscription will be entirely donated to the Civil Protection to allow the timely purchase of medical-surgical devices necessary to combat Coronavirus in Intensive Care departments of hospitals throughout Italy.

For all fans of Cristina D'Avena, the cult series inspired by the famous Japanese anime Kiss me Licia interpreted by her are available on Infinity (Love Me Licia, Licia dolce Licia, Teneramente Licia and Balliamo and Cantiamo con Licia), in addition to the series spin-off Cristina, Cristina and Cri Cri are coming".

