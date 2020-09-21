Cristina d’Avena, avalanche of criticism on social media after the hot shot

Do you remember the acronyms of Cristina d’Avena? Anyone who lived between the 80s and 2000s in Italy and turned on a television listened to at least one theme song, mainly prepared for the many cartoons that crowded the broadcasters in those years. Over time, he has also participated in Bim Bum Bam and the Zecchino d’oro.

Her myth has remained unchanged even today, despite years of career and a period that did not allow her to churn out new songs, considering that souls in Italy are now broadcast in streaming and with the original Japanese themes. However Cristina d’Avena is still active and has actually anticipated to fans that she is working on a new project.

However the hot shot Cristina d’Avena used to promote her next appearance has aroused the ire of the network. Many have complained about how he showed his body despite his age or how he actually used Photoshop to retouch some details. But she defends herself on Live – It is not d’urso by deciding not to respond to individual comments, but by pointing out that it is his body and therefore he can show it how and when he wants.

Surely this is a battle that will not end with this episode, as such comments are now common in every social platform.