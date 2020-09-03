Entertainment

Cristina D’Avena, a sexy shot leaves the fans speechless: “I think of you”

September 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Cristina D’Avena, the Bolognese singer famous for cheering up the childhood of many of us with her incredible voice, recently posted a breathtaking shot on her Instagram profile, showing a screaming body and anticipating the arrival of a new project. The photo, needless to say, shattered his personal likes record.

The shot testifies to the perfect physical shape of the singer who, at 56 years old, still shows some enviable forms. To further attract attention, then, the post caption, which reads: “Ciak … It turns … I think of you!“It therefore seems that the artist is working on a new project, most likely a film or a music video clip.

Cristina D’Avena’s latest single is called I’m good, made in collaboration with the Italian producer Dj Matrix and included in the album Carousel Music – Volume 7. The new project could be the music video of the song in question, or even the video clip of a track that anticipates the release of a new solo album. The last collection of the rest dates back to 2018, the year in which the singer published Duets Forever – Everyone sings Cristina, already gold in Italy.

While waiting for more information, we recommend that you take a look at our list of the 10 unforgettable hits of the singer, who has always been a pillar of the sector together with the legendary Giorgio Vanni.

