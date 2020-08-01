Cristina d'Avena: 10 unforgettable hits of the singer in the world of anime

Share it:

We did a review of the acronyms of the legendary Giorgio Vanni, but at his side there was another singer in Italy that no one will forget. It is Cristina D'Avena who for many years has cheered us with her voice. Let's discover 10 acronyms of the iconic souls of Cristina D'Avena.

Let's start with a great classic: the first theme song by Sailor Moon , dating back to the early 90s but still alive in the fans' mind.

Then there is Kiss me Licia . The anime Mediaset made its debut with the namesake of the same name during the 1980s and subsequent retransmissions.

Remaining in the field of more feminine souls, Cristina D'Avena also dealt with the theme of Small heart problems, known in Japan with the title of Marmalade Boy .

But the singer has also established herself on more masculine products as done with the new initials of Captain Tsubasa. But his contribution to the world of Holly and Benji will remain legendary thanks to the historical theme song of the first anime.

We finish the first half of the initials with Ham Ham Hamtaro Ham , who still does not have in mind the sympathetic refrain that opened the soul of Hamtaro?

Cristina D'Avena then participated in the production of the abbreviations of ONE PIECE , the most famous anime in the world after Dragon Ball. Several times he sang in a duet with Giorgio Vanni for the series, in particular with the historical "Tutti all'arrembaggio".

Let's go back to shojo cartoons with Rossana . Cristina D'Avena's voice, together with her choir, opened the episodes with the exuberant young actress.

A historical anime is Nadia: The mystery of the blue stone , one of the masterpieces of Hideaki Anno. Cristina D'Avena was accompanied by her classic choir for a theme that has remained etched in the minds of many.

We also enter the world of sports by remembering the initials of Mila and Shiro "Two hearts in volleyball" .

. Finally, the last one is related to the anime taken from the manga of the late Hideo Azuma. Pollon's episodes began with a lively "Pollon troublemaker", still legendary song.

It is certainly not possible to enclose all the hit by Cristina D'Avena in only ten positions, but which one is your favorite? Is it listed or would you have made changes? Let us know in the comment box below.