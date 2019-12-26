Cristiano Ronaldo uploads a photo of his vacation and everyone notices the same detail

Christmas is a perfect time for soccer players to be with their family and loved ones and Cristiano Ronaldo He wanted to immortalize that moment with a very Christmas image in which he appears with his children and a person dressed in Santa Claus.

A priori there would be nothing strange in the image but if you look closely In the mythical figure of Christmas, we see many physical similarities, especially in the face, between Santa Claus and Leo Messi, star of FC Barcelona and nemesis of the Portuguese in the last decade.

Does Messi appear in Cristiano Ronaldo's Christmas photo? That has been the question that many people have asked themselves on social networks during the last hours, turning the image into a true viral.

The Diario Olé has been particularly clever, publishing a tweet in which the image is zoomed to finally end with a close-up of Cristiano Ronaldo and Santa Claus. Y the resemblance of 'Santa' with Messi is undeniable.

Some tweeters were even more imaginative, adducing the economic possibilities of Cristiano: "Imagine having so much money that your Santa is Messi. " Without a doubt, one of the images of this Christmas.