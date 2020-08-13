Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona? The movement that his representative plans and keeps the pass market in suspense

Share it:

Ronaldo said goodbye to the Champions League for the second time in a row

Cristiano Ronaldo he's not happy at Juventus, a team to which he arrived two years ago and in which, despite winning Serie A in both seasons, could not lift another title. While in his first participation in the Italy Cup he said goodbye in the semifinals, in the second he lost in the final against Napoli. In the Champions League, his maximum objective, did not achieve good results either, being eliminated in the quarterfinals (against Ajax) and round of 16 (against Lyon) respectively.

At the same time, and because of the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the world, the Juventus coffers began to reconsider the salary of the Portuguese which stands at 23 million euros.

That is why the renowned Spanish journalist, Guillem Balagué, revealed that both the club and the player are looking favorably upon his departure from the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shared several FIFA award ceremonies

"The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to PSG is not so much that PSG is thinking about getting it, it's because Jorge Mendes has been giving instructions to really find a team for Ronaldo ", assured in the podcast BBC Radio 5 Live Sport '.

"We have seen it, in the last six months he was linked to Real Madrid. Real Madrid said "There is no chance." He is not coming back. There is talk of MLS, etc. why Juventus wants to get rid of that salary ", said the 51-year-old man who in 2016 became the biographer of the Portuguese star and published the book: "Cristiano Ronaldo: The Biography".

“It is as drastic as that. They have offered it everywhere, including Barcelona "Balagué shot. The reality is that although it seems unusual, the CR7, Jorge Mendes, he has very close ties with the Barça club.

One of the clients of the Super agent, is the right back Nelson SemedoTherefore, in each order or contract renewal, Mendes always comes into contact with the culé leadership. In addition, the entrepreneur (owner of the Gestifute company) was a key piece for the arrival of Trincao. Although he is not their representative, he was the intermediary in the negotiations with Braga.

Its incidence was so marked that even managed to get a slice of the negotiations. In the statement made public by the Portuguese club, a section could be read in which it was specified that Mendes could receive up to seven million euros of which Braga had already paid 1.5 million.

In turn, the powerful businessman also eI was involved in negotiations with Rodrigo Moreno, from Valencia, when FC Barcelona was looking for a forward to replace Osumane Dembélé. However, the conversations ended up being truncated and instead came Martin Braithwaite

Ronaldo and Messi met on multiple occasions on the pitch

Undoubtedly, if the rumors materialize, the signing of Ronaldo by FC Barcelona would be a real bomb since he would go on to team up with one of his greatest football rivals: Lionel Messi.

"We shared the stage for 15 years. I don't know if it has ever happened in the history of football, the same two players on the same stage all the time. It's not easy, but of course we have a good relationship. Even though we haven't had dinner together I still hope we can do it in the future”, Were the words of CR7 during the preview that took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco before announcing how the groups of the current Champions League would be formed

"I miss playing in Spain, we had that battle in recent years that was very good. He was pushing me and I was pushing him in the same way. It is good that we have been part of the history of football, "he added at that time.

Ronaldo faces his third year as a Juventus player

"I'm not sure they can get rid of it easily," considered the Sky Sports journalist anyway and added: “In fact, with the amount of money he still makes, 23 million net. That he was winning at Real Madrid and I think his salary was equal when he went to Juventus, Who is going to pay that amount of money?

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is unknown, however, it will be necessary to see what role the new coach of the Vecchia Signora Andrea Pirlo, who wants to have the Portuguese in his squad and even plan a team and a tactical scheme focused on him.

As reported Tuttosport, the project of the new Italian coach is to place a 4-3-3 on the field with the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner turned to the left and not in the center of the attack, as Sarri used on several occasions and aroused anger of the scorer.

