Cristiano Ronaldo signs his first triplet in Serie A

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, front of the Turin Juventus, signed on Monday, in the league game won 4-0 against Cagliari in the Turin Allianz Stadium, the triplet number 56 of his career, the first in the Italian Serie A.

Cristiano started 2020 with a great performance and reached 13 goals in Serie A, by placing six goals away from the top gunner of the tournament, Ciro Immobile, which allowed Juventus to momentarily take the lead alone while waiting for what Inter Milan in the field of Naples does on Monday.

The Portuguese striker signs now 56 triplets in his career, between the clubs and the Portuguese team, but he had never managed to score three goals in the Italian Serie A, competition in which he has played since the summer of 2018 after his signing for Juventus from Real Madrid.

Cristiano celebrates his triplet to Cagliari.

/ Getty Images

"What counts is winning"

"The most important thing is the team. We play very well. Marking goals is always a joy, but what counts most is win and increase the pressure about Inter, "said Cristiano at the end of the game, in statements to Italian television" Sky Sport. "

"We are improving game after game, not only in defense but also in attack and in the center of the field, "he added, in addition to recognizing that he expects Inter to lose this Monday so that Juventus remains alone at the head of the table.

The new year began in the best way for Cristiano, who until now had only marked a triplet with the Juventus shirt, last March against the Atletico Madrid in the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

In that case, Juventus faced the match with Atlético after losing 2-0 the first leg in the Metropolitan and the three goals of the Portuguese in the return sent to the picture then trained by Massimiliano Allegri to the quarterfinals of the maximum continental competition. CR7 scored back and forth from the quarters to Ajax, but the path of his team crashed in that round.

In this season, Cristiano signature 13 goals in Serie A (marking in five consecutive days) and two in the Champions League, contributing to the classification to the round of 16 as first group.





End of the match, Lleida Esportiu 0, Espanyol 2.

93 '



Second part ends, Lleida Esportiu 0, Espanyol 2.

93 '



Wu Lei (Espanyol) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa after a deep pass.

92 '



Ricard Pujol (Espanyol) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Pipa assistance.

89 '



Gooooool! Lleida Esportiu 0, Espanyol 2. Wu Lei (Espanyol) right footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a center to the area.

89 '



Substitution, Espanyol. Ricard Pujol replaces Facundo Ferreyra because of an injury.

86 '



Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Matej Simic.

86 '



Attempt missed. Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

86 '



Hand of Alpha Bakayoko (Lleida Esportiu).

85 '



Attempt saved. Eneko Aguilar (Lleida Esportiu) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liberto Beltrán.

84 '



Javi López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

84 '



Foul by Joanet López (Lleida Esportiu).

82 '



Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

82 '



Foul by César Soriano (Lleida Esportiu).

82 '



Attempt blocked. Alpha Bakayoko (Lleida Esportiu) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.

79 '



Offside, Espanyol. Lluís López tries a through ball, but Facundo Ferreyra is caught offside.

79 '



Foul by Mohamed Ezzarfani (Espanyol).

79 '



Matej Simic (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

78 '



Offside, Lleida Esportiu. Joanet López tries a through ball, but Alpha Bakayoko is caught offside.

77 '



Hand of Mohamed Ezzarfani (Espanyol).

76 '



Substitution, Lleida Esportiu. Alpha Bakayoko replaces Fernando Cano.

75 '



Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

75 '



Foul by José Ruiz (Lleida Esportiu).

74 '



Mohamed Ezzarfani (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

74 '



Foul by Joan Oriol (Lleida Esportiu).

72 '



Javi López (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

71 '



Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Matej Simic.

70 '



Wu Lei (Espanyol) left footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Facundo Ferreyra.

69 '



Wu Lei (Espanyol) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a center to the area.

68 '



Pipa (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68 '



Lack of Liberto Beltrán (Lleida Esportiu).

66 '



Substitution, Espanyol. Mohamed Ezzarfani replaces Pablo Piatti because of an injury.

65 '



Corner, Lleida Esportiu. Corner committed by Lluís López.

63 '



Substitution, Lleida Esportiu. Xemi replaces Daniel Provencio.

62 '



Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.

62 '



Foul by José Ruiz (Lleida Esportiu).

61 '



Foul by Lluís López (Espanyol).

61 '



Liberto Beltrán (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick on the left wing.

60 '



Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).

60 '



Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick on the right wing.

58 '



Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol).

58 '



Daniel Provencio (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56 '



Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

56 '



Foul by Matej Simic (Lleida Esportiu).

54 '



Javi López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54 '



Foul by Joanet López (Lleida Esportiu).

54 '



Substitution, Lleida Esportiu. Liberto Beltrán replaces Yang Liu.

53 '



Eneko Aguilar (Lleida Esportiu) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left.

52 '



Gooooool! Lleida Esportiu 0, Espanyol 1. Wu Lei (Espanyol) right footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Piatti after a deep pass.

fifty'



Hand of Pol Lozano (Espanyol).

46 '



Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Daniel Provencio.

46 '



Attempt blocked. Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Facundo Ferreyra with a head pass.

Four. Five'



Second Half begins Lleida Esportiu 0, Espanyol 0.

Four. Five'



First Half Final, Lleida Esportiu 0, Espanyol 0.

44 '



Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol) left footed shot from the center of the box is high and wide to the left following a foul.

44 '



Attempt blocked. Lluís López (Espanyol) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

43 '



Wu Lei (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

43 '



Foul by César Soriano (Lleida Esportiu).

43 '



Matej Simic (Lleida Esportiu) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a shot.

42 '



Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).

42 '



Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick on the right wing.

41 '



Offside, Lleida Esportiu. Matej Simic tries a through ball, but Yang Liu is caught offside.

39 '



Lack of Pipa (Espanyol).

39 '



Joanet López (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

38 '



José Ruiz (Lleida Esportiu) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fernando Cano after a corner kick.

37 '



Corner, Lleida Esportiu. Corner committed by Adrià Pedrosa.

36 '



Foul by Lluís López (Espanyol).

36 '



Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33 '



Naldo (Espanyol) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Pipa assisted with a cross.

33 '



Corner, Espanyol. Corner committed by Raúl González.

32 '



Pipa (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

32 '



Foul by Joanet López (Lleida Esportiu).

30 '



Foul by Lluís López (Espanyol).

30 '



Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 '



Foul by Pablo Piatti (Espanyol).

29 '



Fernando Cano (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

28 '



Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol).

28 '



Daniel Provencio (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 '



Foul by Pablo Piatti (Espanyol).

27 '



Fernando Cano (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

26 '



Ander Iturraspe (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 '



Foul by Eneko Aguilar (Lleida Esportiu).

25 '



Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).

25 '



Yang Liu (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 '



Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 '



Foul by Daniel Provencio (Lleida Esportiu).

22 '



Lack of Naldo (Espanyol).

22 '



Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22 '



Shot on the right side of the goal. Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

twenty'



Foul by Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol).

twenty'



Eneko Aguilar (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18 '



Offside, Lleida Esportiu. Fernando Cano tries a through ball, but Yang Liu is caught offside.

17 '



Naldo (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 '



Foul by Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu).

17 '



Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 '



Foul by Daniel Provencio (Lleida Esportiu).

16 '



Offside, Espanyol. Wu Lei tries a through ball, but Pablo Piatti is caught offside.

14 '



Offside, Espanyol. Javi López tries a through ball, but Pablo Piatti is caught offside.

12 '



Foul by Lluís López (Espanyol).

12 '



Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 '



Offside, Espanyol. Andrés Prieto tries a through ball, but Pablo Piatti is caught offside.

9 '



Pipa (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9 '



Foul by Joan Oriol (Lleida Esportiu).

two'



Wu Lei (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

two'



Attempt saved touching the left square. Raúl González (Lleida Esportiu) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Ruiz.

one'



Fernando Cano (Lleida Esportiu) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

one'



Foul by Pol Lozano (Espanyol).





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises