Cristiano Ronaldo has wanted to join the messages of support to overcome the confinement and has dedicated some nice words to his followers. The Portuguese striker urges "stay together".

"In this difficult time for our world, it is important that we stay together and support each other. Let's do what we can to help ", puts the footballer on his Twitter account.

The Juve player's words have been widely appreciated by his followers: more than 170,000 'likes' in less than 24 hours.