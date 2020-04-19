Cristiano Ronaldo, criticized for having a massive family reunion in full confinement

Cristiano Ronaldo He has been widely criticized in recent hours for a video uploaded to social networks in which he is seen with at least up to 18 people celebrating her niece's birthday in the same room. An attitude very far from the recommendations to combat the coronavirus that they give to the authorities.

A family birthday! Alicia Aveiro, niece of Cristiano Ronaldo turned years and Juventus was present. The party was held in CR7's sister's apartment, where it is full of pictures with photos, portraits and T-shirts. pic.twitter.com/Cwl38WHus7 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 18, 2020

Precisely Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted publicly in the need to undertake these indications, as well as to respect the confinement.

21 kilometers from Madeira, where the Juventus player is located, the town has been fenced Wolf Chamber for the existence of a strong focus of coronavirus.

Cristiano returned to Madeira on March 9, after his mother suffered a stroke from which he is currently recovering and after the coronavirus expansion in Italy.