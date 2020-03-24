Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes finance 35 UCI places for Lisbon and Porto

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes are going to pay for the equipment of 35 new places for the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of Lisbon and Porto hospitals.

These ICUs will be equipped with respirators, monitors, beds and all the necessary devices to treat critically ill patients with coronavirus.

According to the Lisbon North University Hospital Center, two units will be installed in the capital with 10 ICU beds each, one in the Santa María Hospital and the other in the Pulido Valente Hospital.

In this way, This hospital complex will have a total of 77 ICU beds, They will be ready when the strongest coronavirus spike in Portugal arrives.

The Porto University Hospital Center also announced that Mendes and Ronaldo will finance 15 ICU beds for the Santo António hospital. The heads of both centers have shown their appreciation for the agent and the footballer. To thank the gesture of solidarity, the UCI units will bear the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes.

The Juventus footballer arrived on March 9 at his Madeira island residence in Funchal, where he trains and spends forty years with his family. In Portugal there are registered until today 30 deaths and 2,362 positive cases.