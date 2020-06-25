Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez enjoyed the sun in Italy aboard their USD 18 million yacht

Share it:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez shared a romantic break on their yacht (IG: @georginagio)

Although the calendar in the European leagues – especially in Italy, England and Spain – it is quite tight because of the time lost during the involuntary pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cristiano Ronaldo he takes advantage of his few days off to share time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. Before the next game of the Juventus in the A series, the Portuguese footballer enjoyed the sun with his partner on his yacht USD 18 million.

After a trip to Portugal that sparked some controversy, Christian played three games with the Juventus –Two from the Italia Cup, where his team lost the final to Napoli– and before a new commitment by the Italian league, he took the opportunity to sail alongside Gio, as he is nicknamed, who showed part of his trip on social networks.

"The only thing I like more than you, is us", wrote the Spanish model of 26 years, mother of one of the daughters of CR7, in a publication of Instagram where they both appear tanning on the deck of the luxurious yacht. The smile of the Portuguese player of 35 years, who wears glasses and a cap, shows his happiness and relaxation despite being in a hectic stage of competition.

Georgina Rodríguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, posted photos of her yacht trip on social media (IG: @georginagio)

According Tuttosport, the couple visited the coastal town of Viareggio, before spending the night in a hotel in Forte dei Marmi. This fleeting escape from Ronaldo and Gio It may not go down well because of the recent criticism of the physical condition of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player, who has converted his first goal after the restart into the victory of the Juve 2-0 against Bologna.

However, the yacht houses its own on-board gym and you probably spent time preparing for training this Thursday, the last test before the Vecchia Signora game against Lecce corresponding to the Date 28 of the A series.

Georgina Rodríguez, 26, has been Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend since 2017 (IG: @georginagio)

The Juventus, leader of the Italian championship with 66 points, now has a four-unit advantage over the Lazio, which is in second place. Cristiano Ronaldo carries 22 goals this season, five less than it has Ciro Immobile, current top scorer of the contest.

