Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to reduce his salary by 3.8 million euros during the coronavirus crisis

March 28, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The coronavirus crisis is making the most caring facet of many people come to light. The world of sports is not lagging behind and the latest example of this has been Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the Italian media Tuttosport, the Turin club forward has accepted a reduction of his file during the COVID-19 crisis. Her salary has been cut by 3.8 million euros on a total salary of 31 million. A drop of 12%.

The drop in salaries of some footballers is among the measures of some clubs to avoid ERTE. In Spain, LaLiga already expects half of the clubs to resort to the Temporary Employment Regulation Expedeinte to avoid the economic crisis due to the slowdown in the world of soccer.

