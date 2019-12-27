Cristiano Ronaldo: "After winning the European Championship I drank a glass of champagne and was drunk"

Cristiano Ronaldo has granted Dazn Italy an interview to analyze his stay in Serie A with Juventus of Turin, although in the talk he has given time to talk a little about everything.

As for example, of his professionalism, which leads him to not drink alcohol except on very special occasions, such as when he won the 2016 Eurocup. "I usually do not drink, but that day was so special … it is the most trophy important that I won in my career. I laughed, I cried, I was a coach, I suffered … I got drunk after the game. I cried so much that I ended up dehydrated, I drank only a glass of champagne and was a little drunk".

In addition, when asked to define himself, he made quite clear his good concept of himself. "I am very intelligent and very professional, I have no flaws".