Cristiano loses the Juventus win against Udinese for a strong sinusitis

January 15, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Portuguese Cristiano RonaldoHe suffered a sinus attack on Wednesday that prevented him from participating in the duel won by his team against the Udinese (4-0) in the round of 16 of the Italy Cup.

Christian, author of 16 goals this season, had been included in the coach's list Maurizio Sarri for the copero commitment, but he could not accompany his companions for a sinus attack suffered in the Italian afternoon. "Christian has suffered a sinus attack in the afternoon and will not be in the Allianz Stadium for Wednesday’s game, ”the Juventus in a press release through his official Twitter account.

Without the Portuguese, Sarri opted for a front composed of Argentines Paulo Dybala Y Gonzalo Higuain and the brazilian Douglas Costa, who were the main protagonists of the blunt 4-0 win.

The Italian champion team will face next Sunday Parma in the A series, in a match in which Christian It should be available again.

