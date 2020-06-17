Cristiano and Dybala's Juventus will seek the Italian Cup title against Napoli: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Paulo Dybala, one of the main figures of Juventus (Reuters)

Gradually, the ball turns again in the best leagues on the planet. A few days before the restart of Series A, Italy is paralyzed by the final of the Italian Cup, which will have a new edition of a match that became a classic due to the culture clash between North and South. From 16 in the Rome Olympic Stadium, Juventus will crash against Napoli. They will televise DirecTV channel 610 and RAI.

The Vecchia Signora, the maximum winner of this competition, leader of the local tournament and in the round of 16 in the Champions League, reaches this stage after leaving Milan on the road; while those led by Gennaro Gattuso eliminated Inter in the semifinals.

In the absence of Gonzalo Higuaín on offense, Maurizio Sarri chose to play without a fixed reference in attack and Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will alternate to take the place of center-forward. The trident will be completed by the Brazilian Doublas Costa.

This game will not be one more for the strategist of the Turin team, since he had a good walk on his way through Naples and in the press conference before the game he had a run-in with a journalist who remarked that he had not yet obtained titles in his country. “It slightly breaks my balls when they tell me that in Italy I haven't won anything yet. I did 8 promotions. I understand that it is little for those who are used to talking about the Champions League and Scudettos, but mine has been a difficult path taking teams in lower categories. I am happy with what I have done. So the desire to go win important trophies is with all of us. The predominant feeling is to help the players win a trophy, we want to win for the club and for the fans, ”he said.

Napoli, who is going for his sixth Italy Cup, will not be able to count on one of his main figures: David Ospina. The Colombian reached the limit of yellow cards. His place will be taken by Alex Meret, 23.

Probable formations:

Napoli: Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski; Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and José María Callejón. DT: Gennaro Gattuso.

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Álex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo. DT: Maurizio Sarri.

Court: Rome Olympic Stadium.

Referee: Daniele Doveri.

Schedule: 16.00.

Televisa: DirecTV.