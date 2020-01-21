Cristiano and Dybala give an unexpected kiss in celebration of a goal from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo He has become one of the most important players of the season with Juventus. There are already 18 so many that he carries and is by far the top scorer of the team.

The black and white played this weekend against Parma, won 2-1 and expanded their lead as a leader taking advantage of the 1-1 draw of Inter Milan with Lecce.

Beyond the result, the Italian press has echoed an image that was instantly viralized on social networks. During the celebration of the second goal, Cristiano Ronaldo goes to the corner to celebrate with the fans. At that time, Paulo Dybala accompanies him. The Argentine had given him the goal pass and went to celebrate it with the Portuguese star.

"Lazio won and Inter tied, so it was important to take advantage and win today"Ronaldo said after the game. So much was the euphoria that a Juventus fan recorded how during the celebration both players kissed unexpectedly.

The image has already gone around the world and has become 'meat of meme ' For social networks. Here you can find a brief demonstration with comments of all kinds: