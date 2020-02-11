Cristian Castro breaks the silence and talks about his mother's relationship with Yolanda Andrade

Several months ago a strong controversy arose that involved Yolanda Andrade Y Veronica Castro, since the conductor revealed that she maintained a relationship with the mythical actress and that sand they married symbolically in Amsterdam.

The situation was commented by several celebrities, however, the son of The vero he remained in a faithful silence; although that came to an end and Cristian Castro decided to reveal what he knows about his mother's alleged relationship.

For TV Notes, the singer He said he was surprised by everything Yolanda Andrade spoke, since she is a friend of her family, apart from that he does not believe that she is real.

She is a friend of the family, I found it strange how it was handled, it seemed strange to me, I don't think it's the real thing, the real thing is what I am telling you ”.

About his mom, Cristian said he is better than ever, even though he himself Veronica He announced his retirement from the entertainment industry because of the scandal.

Yolanda Andrade said he did maintain a relationship with Verónica Castro and that at one point he was unfaithful to Montserrat Oliver, who was his partner, with the actress. This, in an interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga.

(Video posted on YouTube on November 27, 2019 by López-Dóriga)

