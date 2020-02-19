Criss Angel reports that her young son's cancer is back

The American illusionist Criss Angel confessed that his son was diagnosed again with Cancer, after he had been in remission for a while.

Doctors diagnosed Johnny Crisstopher with pediatric cancer, shortly before reaching two years of age. For three years he received treatment and had been in remission, but from Monday he will return to the hospital, the artist told the portal TMZ.

The singer's ex-boyfriend Belinda He said that this step is not easy for his first child, so he wants to spend the most time with him, before the child returns to the hospital.

That is why we are partially here in California, because we take Johnny to Disney, tomorrow I will take him to Universal (Studios), ”said the illusionist to the same portal.

For his part, the boy's mother, actress Shaunny Benson, dedicated a tender message to her son through her Instagram account.

Johnny is the brightest, strongest and most loving ray of light and we are incredibly proud of him, ”said the mother.

The illusionist will organize a charity event to donate the proceeds to a foundation that cares for children with cancer. Criss Angel expect to raise at least 5 million dollars.

