Criss Angel cuts her son's hair after falling into cancer

Johnny Crisstopher, son of the illusionist Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson, when he was 18 months old had some evidence of cancer; It was not until October 2015 when the child was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and almost a year later, he fell into remission. A few weeks ago the American musician also reported that the cancer had returned to his little son of only 5 years old.

In their social networks Criss Angel has documented the process they are living as a family. In a recent post the illusionist posted a video where his son's hair is cut. "I'm going to cut Johnny Crisstopher's hair because of his relapse he's been going through."

Criss asks his son if he preferred to cut his hair at once or wait for him to fall for the treatment he receives to eradicate his illness. Johnny Crisstopher makes the brave decision that his dad cut him off. In the description of his video, Criss Angel commented:

We must embrace what we cannot control with courage, strength and love forever.

Shaunyl Benson also shared this video in her Instagram feed. "In recent days, Johnny Crisstopher's hair has fallen apart, this time, we know what to expect. Although it is more difficult than the first time, we know that everything is part of the battle and even without it, his Face is still the most handsome I've seen.

One day at a time my love ♥ ️ and before you know it, cancer will only be a small part of your story, the rest is yet to come.

He also sent an awareness message about childhood cancer:

This is childhood cancer, this is happening right now, every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer, 1 in 5 of those children will not succeed.

"This is our son Johnny Crisstopher with whom he has fought for 3 years and has another 3 left, he is only 5 years old, this has been normal since he was 18 months."