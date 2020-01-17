 Crisis on Infinite Earths showrunner answers questions without clarifying

Share it:

Earlier this week, The CW issued the last two parts of the crossing of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” leaving much to talk about since then, with numerous debates among fans. The event has left incredible surprises and consequences that will affect the future of the Arrowverso, as we explained on Wednesday. However, they have also stayed some unanswered questions about the new status quoWell, not everything can be counted in five episodes.

The showrunner of the event Marc Guggenheim has offered a series of interviews in which he tries to answer precisely many of those questions, clearing up missing characters that were supposed to be instrumental for the event, plans that were tried to be carried out but could not (like cameos), in addition to advancing the surprises that are on the way. We collect in this post the main details that you have left on all that we did not see in the event.

SPOILERS notice

What happened to Clark and Lois of Smallville?

One of the doubts that remain unclear in the event is what is the fate suffering the version of Clark Kent and Lois Lane from "Smallville" which Tom Welling and Erica Durance reinterpreted. Guggenheim clarifies that they still exist with their happy ending.

I can absolutely confirm that they are still alive, that they are still living their happy ending. Clark is having the hero end he deserves.

The possible existence of doppelgängers on Earth-2

At the end of the event we also see Earth-2, the first world that was consumed by antimatter, to discover that it is now the home of Stargirl and the Justice Society of America that we will see in the new series "Stargirl" premiere this spring on The CW and DC Universe. When asked if there are still familiar faces in this world, the producer prefers not to go into details

What has touched us all is that we have created this new status quo. You received a preview of him in Hour 5 of (‘Crisis’), but the fun of all the series now, facing the future, is that you can remove the layers they have. So, I don't really want to answer; I'd rather see those answers in the form of real episodes.

Earth-Prime Surprises

In this new status quo, all the heroes of the Arrowverso live in the so-called Earth-Prime (Earth-Prima). Part of this new world has already been advanced, but there are still many surprises, but how is this new world? Well, we can expect big changes and Guggenheim points to big surprises in the series "Batwoman".

What really makes us excited is that we have now put into our universe a new mystery that is: What is this post-crisis universe like? Each of the series has the opportunity to tell a part of that story, and that's really great. I know, for example, what they are doing in Batwoman and it is really impressive, with some incredible moments of kind ‘What c ***** s?’. In addition to the heart and emotion, the ‘What c ***** s?’ It is in my mind what the Arrowverse is about.

Why is Lex Luthor a hero now?

Precisely one of those turns that we discovered at the end of the event is that Lex Luthor is now a hero and is in charge of the DEO, far from the idea of ​​villain he had before. The showrunnner prefers not to go into details and let the "Supergirl" series provide the answers.

That is really a question for the showrunners of ‘Supergirl’. I went to see them, I told them that we were going to do a restart, that we were going to combine the universes, whatever they wanted to introduce in their series, now is a very, very good time. And this was something that (the showrunners of ‘Supergirl’ ) Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller proposed. We were all very excited about this.

Ezra Miller's cameo

The surprise of the fourth episode of the event was Ezra Miller's cameo as Flash. It is true that in the episode it is not very clear how his appearance occurs, but the truth is that the fans are already happy to have been able to enjoy this cameo (and all that it can mean). This moment was very commented internally, because they needed everyone to agree, not only Miller, but also Grant Gustin, the Barry Allen of the Arrowverse.

I called Eric Wallace, who is the showrunner of ‘The Flash’, and he called Grant Gustin, because the only thing that worried us was the thought that we didn't want to do it unless Grant agreed 100% with it. And it was. He was incredibly excited and supported him. And then we got on the phone with Ezra Miller and told him the scene I had written and he completely agreed.

The scene as we know was filmed without having the slightest leak. Nobody expected it and even many castmates didn't even know it existed. Guggenheim has remembered how everything happened.

The funny thing is that one would think that we had to use all these ‘CIA techniques’, but he flew to Vancouver, the paparazzi did not realize, he went to the Vancouver Film Studios. I want to express my sincere thanks to the cast and team, in particular to the team of ‘The Flash’. Any of them could have betrayed us, and you are talking about a couple of hundred people, but they all worked together to keep this secret. We thought about announcing it, but we decided that it would be much more fun to surprise everyone.

Finally on this subject Guggenehim acknowledges that doesn't know the smallest detail about the plot of the movieWell, it wasn't something I needed either.

Everything we put there, we put it with the approval of the Warner Brothers Theatrical, but I have not read a draft. Nobody has told me what movie it is. Frankly, I was writing blindly. And there were some announcements that day, but we had someone from the Warner Brothers Theatrical, it started there, everything was reviewed. But it is definitely information provided based on the need to know. The truth is that I didn't need to know for me to like the subject.

The cameos we almost saw

What was the plan for the Smallville Lex Luthor?

We know that there were negotiations with the actor Michael Rosenbaum so that he also resumed his role as Lex Luthor to be interpreted in "Smallville"However, the offer they made did not convince the actor at all, either economically or at the level of what his role would be (basically because they told him nothing). Ask Guggenheim about the plans

would appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths, the actor went to social media to confirm that he had declined a cameo appearance since they offered him virtually no money and gave him no detail about what he would have supposed.

We had a version in which he would have been on the scene (at Kent's farm) with Tom (Welling), and then the opportunity vanished (due to Welling's availability). Then I had the idea that (Rosenbaum) and (Supergirl ’) Jon Cryer had a scene together, which would have been very, very cool. It's annoying. Michael certainly is the one who escaped me.

Were Fantastic Twins going to appear?



The crossover ends with a joke about Gleek and the Fantastic Twins / Wonder Twins, which has aroused the curiosity of whether they might even consider putting them in the event. But were those heroes who were going to join the Arrowverse? Almost!

That was something we knew we wanted to end with that fun part. There were first versions of the draft that really had the Wonder Twins. I consider the Wonder Twins a kind of shot in the air: remos We will see which series you want to catch them ’.

Without Krypton's cameo?

One of the DC series that stayed out of the crossover was "Krypton." It is true that it was already canceled, but perhaps some cameo or reference would have liked the fans. When asked if they came to consider a Cameron Cuffe cameo, Guggenheim reveals that we almost got to see Superman's grandfather at the Arrowverse.

In general, I do not like to comment who tried to appear or who did not. But either he got involved in a movie or auditioned for a movie and couldn't do it. We had written something and he would appear correctly in Hour One, Supergirl Time.

The 2011 Green Lantern movie cameo

<img class = "aligncenter" title = 'Image of Oa in DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: "Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five "' src = "https://blogdesuperheroes.es/wp-content/ plugins / BdSGallery / BdSGaleria / 91091_big.jpg "alt = 'Image of Oa in DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: " Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five "’> <img class = "aligncenter" title = 'Image of Oa in DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: "Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five "' src = "https://blogdesuperheroes.es/wp-content/plugins/BdSGallery/ BdSGaleria / 91091_big.jpg "alt = 'Image of Oa in DC Legends of Tomorrow 5×01: " Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five "’>

The crossover also leaves us a fleeting appearance of the film "Green Lantern" of 2011 with a map in which we can see Oa. It seems that this appearance was about not to appear with moments in which yes and others in which no.

There were some references and cameos that kind of fell on our lap, and then there were others in what were months of diplomacy on a variety of different fronts. I would say that the images of Green Lantern … fell somewhere between them. And that was one of those inside, outside, inside, outside. That was a kind of emotional roller coaster, but it all came together, which was great. I have to say there were people like Jim Lee and Dan Evans from DC, who were very much in favor of it. I think that helped put her on the finish line.

The absence of Arrowverse characters

Reverse Flash / Reverse Flash

Many fans missed Reverse Flash, especially because in the newspaper article that mentioned the disappearance of Flash, it was said that Reverse Flash was present the night the red skies appeared over Central City. Guggenheim has been chopping in the absence of the villain.

I guess what it really comes down to is not being in debt to a six-year-old headline that was not written by any of the event's showrunners, ”says Guggenheim without cutting himself. Many things drive our stories, and many things determine the decisions we make. For me, following a headline written six years ago is literally the definition of ‘The car that drives the horse’ (in the sense of having done things improperly). We have had a very prominent Reverse-Flash in the Arrowverse over the years, including in the crossing of last year and in the previous crossing. I love the character and I love Tom (Cavanagh) as a person, and I certainly love Matt Letscher's version, but you have to make decisions.

Psycho-Pirate / Psychopirate

Another character we haven't seen is a Psycho-Pirate, The event "Elseworlds" He seemed to point out that this character would have a great role in the Crisis. In the comics, the Anti-Monitor increased its powers to be able to confront Earth's heroes with each other, but it was not seen anywhere during this event.

We actually had Psycho Pirate in several iterations, in several different ways. It is curious, one enters this type of event thinking: ‘We have five hours and that will be all the time in the world to tell all the stories and include all the characters we want and make every moment we have in mind.’. When you really start to shear it, you discover wow, there is still not enough time and there is never enough space to do all the different ideas. Psycho-Pirate was one of those characters that we put on and took off, put on and took off. Basically we realized that, given the story we were telling, the only reason we had it there was because it was in the original comic. When we find ourselves forcing moments just to be faithful to the comic, that is usually the first type of moments that are removed, really, very much to the disgust of my Twitter feed.

The absence of other secondary

Similarly, there are other secondary characters, such as Black Canary, Cisco and Iris West, who appeared briefly in the first half of the event, but were a great absence. The big question is, what were they doing? Guggenheim has explained that evidently, if it appeared, it would have resulted in fewer sequences of action, but he also comments that he hopes that one day they can tell us.

Maybe one day we will tell that story, but again, all those actors need to be paid, and they need to be paid a fee for the crossing that is above their rate per episode. That forces us to make difficult financial decisions that, unfortunately, occasionally drive creative decisions.

Anti-Monitor had no change of suit due to budget issues

In the event of the comics, the heroes face Anti-Monitor and different points of the story, and in them Anti-Monitor has different aspects. Guggenheim has revealed that the absence of these changes of aspects in the comics was due solely to economic issues.

The Anti-Monitor receives (in the comics) a change of clothing halfway, and that was something that was not economically viable for us. We barely have enough money to build a costume, much less two versions of the same costume. So it's a silly example, but it's a real example. You can't afford to do something like that.

Other details

Yes, Ray did get that Beebo selfie … #crisisoninfiniteearths https://t.co/ptRVmE74lx pic.twitter.com/YNSe6QVvTp – Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) January 16, 2020

The showrunner has also commented that Lucifer's cameo in the third part of the crossover is one of his favorites of the entire crossover

In addition to all this, the legendary artist Jerry Ordway has published the draft of his next cover for the second edition of “Crisis on Infinite Earths 100-Page Giant”, a comic that relates to the recently concluded event. The image shows several DC heroes fighting a huge Anti-Monitor, and although it might seem that it corresponds to the final act of the episode DC Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 01: “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five”, we really see there characters that they didn't participate in that battle, like Tomar-Tu and Kilowog of the Green Lantern Corps that we also saw in “Green Lantern”, the 2011 film to which the rossover makes a reference.

Via information Daily Gaming World | Entertainment Weekly | TV Line | Variety | Comic Book (1) (2) (3) | Twitter Jerry Ordway