 Crisis on Infinite Earths promotional posters

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After the final trailer of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” that we had the other day advancing what is to come, the epic crossover of the series "Arrow", "The Flash", “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, "Supergirl" Y "Batwoman" get now a series of promotional arts which matches the heroes two by two: Supergirl and Batwoman; Black Lightning and Flash; and Arrow with Sarah Lance. Recall that the final airs this Tuesday, January 14 with a double episode in The CW.

The multiverse is in danger after Anti-Monitor defeats the heroes and all the Lands of creation. Now Anti-Monitor seeks to make sure that the universe was never created. That arrogance can give surviving Paragons the opportunity to change events and recover what they have lost.

Promotional image of the Crisis on Infinite Earths event

Promotional image of the Crisis on Infinite Earths event

Promotional image of the Crisis on Infinite Earths event

Arrow 8 × 08: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN THE FOURTH PART OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS”.

Caught at the Point of Convergence, the Paragons look for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is aggravated by the disappearance of Flash (Grant Gustin). However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that it has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories of the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and the Anti-Monitor are revealed.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 00: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five

CONCLUDES THE TRANSCENDENTAL CRISIS IN INFINITY LAND

Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

