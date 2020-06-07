Crisis in Grupo Caliente: this is how the COVID-19 pandemic drowned its three Mexican soccer clubs in debt

Share it:

The timeshare has been counterproductive to the Hank Rhon family, owners of Grupo Caliente (Photo: Special)

Throughout the health crisis caused by the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) that whips Mexico, it has been documented countless times the losses that various economic sectors of the country have suffered, including the soccer industry.

And is that before him stoppage of activities and the cancellation of the Clausura 2020 tournament, there is no doubt that the 18 clubs in the Liga MX have seen their income, which derive from the transmission rights, sponsorships, and the spillage generated in the stadiums in each meeting, such as ticketing and the sale of food and beverages.

However, there is one business group that has been hit hardest by sanitary measures: Hot Group, property of the Hank Rhon family. The main reason is timeshare, having to pay the Xolos de Tijuana and the White Roosters of Querétaro in the First Division, as well as Sinaloa Golds in the now Expansion League (formerly Ascenso MX).

According to an investigation by Ricardo Magallán of the portal AS Mexico, the three clubs they live a strong crisis of payments that has put the lights in red within the Mexican football heading to Apertura 2020.

La Corregidora de Querétaro Stadium, one of the historic squares of Liga MX (Photo: File)

The Xolos and White Roosters they do not charge since April, in addition to the fact that its members were informed that they would suffer a considerable reduction in their salary with no possibility of recovering later, once the pandemic has been overcome, what is discounted. It is said that said reduction would be up to 70% in some of the players and 40% in others.

Even the recent resignation of Victor Manuel Vucetich of the technical direction of Querétaro obeyed the salary debt who holds the directive with him and the announcement made to him that there would be no hiring facing the next season, as well as the output of various elements that they would be placed in other teams to clean up the finances.

In addition to this, in recent days several media have published about the alleged sale of the Roosters to the owners of the Iron Colts of the Atlante, who were playing in the Liga de Ascenso.

With this, Atlante would supply their franchise in Liga MX, but they would not play in Querétaro, but would return to the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, leaving Queretanos without professional football.

A year ago Dorados lived moments of glory with the arrival of Diego Armando Maradona on his bench. Today he cannot pay wages (Photo: AFP)

The most serious case of the hard economic blow that the Baja California company received is Dorados de Sinaloa, where coaching, players, and administrative they have not received payment of their salaries for three months and there is no response from the directive on when the debt will be paid.

Even, in the case of the administrative, there are club employees who they don't charge so far this year and others they have already been withdrawn from the institution as a consequence of the health contingency. All this exacerbates the uncertainty regarding the future of the team in the so-called Development League, which is why more staff cuts are expected.

However, "El Gran Pez" used his Twitter account on Friday night to broadcast a mysterious video. In it, an electrocardiogram is shown in gold on a black background and its vital waves indicate that there is a pulse, although it is unknown what they are specifically talking about.

Fans themselves responded to the post with excitement and assume the club could bring them good news in the coming days. However, the team did not give more information about it and they will have to wait for the news.

